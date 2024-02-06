All sections
WorldNovember 15, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 8-14, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Air Force members fix the red carpet before the arrival of Vietnam's President Luong Cuong in Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Air Force members fix the red carpet before the arrival of Vietnam's President Luong Cuong in Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman rides a horse during Tradition Day, aimed to preserve gaucho culture and celebrate the birth of writer Jose Hernandez, in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A woman rides a horse during Tradition Day, aimed to preserve gaucho culture and celebrate the birth of writer Jose Hernandez, in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flower petals cover the the Chamber of Deputies after lawmakers backing former President Evo Morales threw flowers and water at Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca during the legislative session where the current president and vice president were to make a speech on the fifth anniversary of their government, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Mamani Apaza)
Flower petals cover the the Chamber of Deputies after lawmakers backing former President Evo Morales threw flowers and water at Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca during the legislative session where the current president and vice president were to make a speech on the fifth anniversary of their government, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Mamani Apaza)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Panamanian border police patrol on the Tuquesa River near Bajo Chiquito, the village in Panama where migrants arrived after crossing the Darién Gap from Colombia en route to the United States, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Panamanian border police patrol on the Tuquesa River near Bajo Chiquito, the village in Panama where migrants arrived after crossing the Darién Gap from Colombia en route to the United States, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The gun used by a man to shoot his neighbor is illuminated by an agent during a police operation in Rosario, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The gun used by a man to shoot his neighbor is illuminated by an agent during a police operation in Rosario, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daniela Orgin, plays her violin before a gathering to break the record of most mariachis performing in unison, at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Daniela Orgin, plays her violin before a gathering to break the record of most mariachis performing in unison, at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A body lies outside the Supreme Court in Brasília, Brazil, following an explosion, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A body lies outside the Supreme Court in Brasília, Brazil, following an explosion, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists take cover from the exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Journalists take cover from the exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A youth jumps into the water near a Chinese-funded port in Chancay, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A youth jumps into the water near a Chinese-funded port in Chancay, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Phil Salt celebrates scoring a century against West Indies during the first T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England's Phil Salt celebrates scoring a century against West Indies during the first T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers block anti-government protesters from making their way to Congress, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Police officers block anti-government protesters from making their way to Congress, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nov. 8-14, 2024

World leaders arrive in Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. People riding horses celebrate Tradition Day in Argentina. Musicians gather in the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square, to break the record of most mariachis performing in unison. In the world of sports, England's Phil Salt scored a century against West Indies during a T20 cricket match.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Matías Delacroix, based in Panama City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

