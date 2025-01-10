All sections
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 3 - 9, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
An actress representing the Three Wise Men's gift of gold poses for a photo during an Epiphany pre-event in the Plaza de Armas of Santiago, Chile, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
An actress representing the Three Wise Men's gift of gold poses for a photo during an Epiphany pre-event in the Plaza de Armas of Santiago, Chile, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Government supporters ride past opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protesting a day before he will be sworn-in for a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Government supporters ride past opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protesting a day before he will be sworn-in for a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Police detain an opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a protest the day before he will be sworn-in for a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Police detain an opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a protest the day before he will be sworn-in for a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025, a day ahead of Maduro's inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in for a third term. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025, a day ahead of Maduro's inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in for a third term. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who has been recognized by several governments including the U.S. as Venezuela's president-elect, waves a Venezuelan flag during a meeting with supporters in Panama City, Jan. 8, 2025, two days ahead of Maduro's inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in for a third term. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)
Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who has been recognized by several governments including the U.S. as Venezuela's president-elect, waves a Venezuelan flag during a meeting with supporters in Panama City, Jan. 8, 2025, two days ahead of Maduro's inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in for a third term. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)
Women perform dressed as members of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group, protesting layoffs announced by the government of President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Women perform dressed as members of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group, protesting layoffs announced by the government of President Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
An Aymara Indigenous spiritual guide blesses a statue of baby Jesus with incense after an Epiphany Mass at a Catholic church in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
An Aymara Indigenous spiritual guide blesses a statue of baby Jesus with incense after an Epiphany Mass at a Catholic church in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
The wreckage of a small aircraft that careened off the runway then exploded, lies along the shore in Ubatuba, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Rafael)
The wreckage of a small aircraft that careened off the runway then exploded, lies along the shore in Ubatuba, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Rafael)
Social movement activists shout pro-democracy slogans at an event marking the second anniversary of the alleged coup attempt when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded government buildings and called for military intervention, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova)
Social movement activists shout pro-democracy slogans at an event marking the second anniversary of the alleged coup attempt when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded government buildings and called for military intervention, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova)
An effigy of President-elect Donald Trump is set on fire during a demonstration marking Martyrs' Day, a national day of mourning to honor the 21 Panamanians who were killed during the January 1964 anti-American riots over sovereignty of the Panama Canal Zone, in Panama City, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)
An effigy of President-elect Donald Trump is set on fire during a demonstration marking Martyrs' Day, a national day of mourning to honor the 21 Panamanians who were killed during the January 1964 anti-American riots over sovereignty of the Panama Canal Zone, in Panama City, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)
Volunteers known as The Punk Kings load a truck to distribute toys, clothes and piñatas to disadvantaged children in celebration of Día de los Reyes Magos or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Volunteers known as The Punk Kings load a truck to distribute toys, clothes and piñatas to disadvantaged children in celebration of Día de los Reyes Magos or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar holds his hands over his heart as he departs at the end of his farewell news conference in Mexico City, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar holds his hands over his heart as he departs at the end of his farewell news conference in Mexico City, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Children look at an Our Lady altar during a procession marking Folia de Reis or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Children look at an Our Lady altar during a procession marking Folia de Reis or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Countries across the region celebrated the Epiphany with performance and gift giveaways. Also known as Three Kings Day, it is one of the oldest festivals of the Catholic Church — commemorating the Biblical journey of the three Magi to visit baby Jesus that faithful view as evidence that Jesus was the son of God.

In Venezuela, the opposition held protests a day ahead of Inauguration Day, seeking to block President Nicolás Maduro’s attempt to cling to power despite credible evidence that he lost last summer’s election by a landslide.

An effigy of President-elect Donald Trump was set on fire during a demonstration in Panama City marking Martyrs’ Day, a national day of mourning to honor the 21 Panamanians who were killed during the January 1964 anti-American riots over sovereignty of the Panama Canal Zone.

Brazilians marked the second anniversary of the alleged coup attempt when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded government buildings and called for military intervention.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

