WorldJanuary 31, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 24-30, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Colombian migrants deported from the United States sit inside El Dorado airport after their arrival to Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Colombian migrants deported from the United States sit inside El Dorado airport after their arrival to Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Soldiers march with torches to mark the 172nd anniversary of the birth of national independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Soldiers march with torches to mark the 172nd anniversary of the birth of national independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Migrants from Haiti stand in line outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR) government office to apply for asylum in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Migrants from Haiti stand in line outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR) government office to apply for asylum in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A worker cuts flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a farm in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
A worker cuts flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a farm in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
A lifeguard looks out at tourists in the sea from an observation box in Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A lifeguard looks out at tourists in the sea from an observation box in Bristol Beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Members of the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school attend a Carnival rehearsal in the Vila Vintem favela of Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Members of the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school attend a Carnival rehearsal in the Vila Vintem favela of Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Argentina's Teo Rodriguez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a South American U-20 Championship soccer match against Bolivia in Valencia, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Argentina's Teo Rodriguez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a South American U-20 Championship soccer match against Bolivia in Valencia, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Julio Cesar repairs a figurine of Baby Jesus ahead of "Dia de la Candelaria," or Candlemas, in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Julio Cesar repairs a figurine of Baby Jesus ahead of "Dia de la Candelaria," or Candlemas, in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A youth in a mask takes part in Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A youth in a mask takes part in Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A performer poses for a photo during a march to advocate for LGBT+ community rights and against discrimination in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A performer poses for a photo during a march to advocate for LGBT+ community rights and against discrimination in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A woman, standing on the riverside promenade, is silhouetted against a sunset sky, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A woman, standing on the riverside promenade, is silhouetted against a sunset sky, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Colombian migrants deported from the United States arrived in Bogotá. Soldiers marched with torches in Havana to mark the 172nd anniversary of the birth of Cuban independence hero José Martí. Haitian migrants applied for asylum in Mexico City. People took part in Lunar New Year celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. In sports, Argentina’s Teo Rodriguez celebrated with teammates after scoring in a South American U-20 Championship soccer match.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

