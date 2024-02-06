All sections
WorldNovember 8, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 1-7, 2024

AP News, Associated Press
A masked, armed gang member poses for a photo at the National Cemetery during the Fete Gede festival celebrating Day of the Dead to honor the Haitian Vodou spirits Baron Samedi and Gede in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A masked, armed gang member poses for a photo at the National Cemetery during the Fete Gede festival celebrating Day of the Dead to honor the Haitian Vodou spirits Baron Samedi and Gede in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police launch tear gas to disperse supporters of former President Evo Morales who block roads to prevent him from facing a criminal investigation over allegations of abuse of a minor while he was in office, in Parotani, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Police launch tear gas to disperse supporters of former President Evo Morales who block roads to prevent him from facing a criminal investigation over allegations of abuse of a minor while he was in office, in Parotani, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People help lift a giant kite to be displayed on All Saints Day as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Sumpango, Guatemala, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
People help lift a giant kite to be displayed on All Saints Day as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Sumpango, Guatemala, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People at a bus stop shield themselves with cardboard from the wind and rain during the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
People at a bus stop shield themselves with cardboard from the wind and rain during the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Migrants depart Tapachula, Mexico, hoping to reach the country's northern border and ultimately the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Migrants depart Tapachula, Mexico, hoping to reach the country's northern border and ultimately the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miss Bulgaria Elena Vian participates in a Catrina parade marking the Day of the Dead weeks ahead of the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Miss Bulgaria Elena Vian participates in a Catrina parade marking the Day of the Dead weeks ahead of the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sister of Keimer Puentes cries during a protest for the freedom of her brother and other detainees outside the Palace of Justice courts in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024. According to her, who did not want to be identified, Puentes was detained by police on July 29 while leaving his home in the city of Tachira as part of a government crackdown after demonstrations against presidential election results. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
The sister of Keimer Puentes cries during a protest for the freedom of her brother and other detainees outside the Palace of Justice courts in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024. According to her, who did not want to be identified, Puentes was detained by police on July 29 while leaving his home in the city of Tachira as part of a government crackdown after demonstrations against presidential election results. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A waiter places cups before the opening ceremony of the 10th Presidents of the G20 Parliaments Summit at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A waiter places cups before the opening ceremony of the 10th Presidents of the G20 Parliaments Summit at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman dressed as a zombie surgeon strikes a pose during the Zombie Walk on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A woman dressed as a zombie surgeon strikes a pose during the Zombie Walk on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People drive along a road littered with fallen power lines after the passing of Hurricane Rafael in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
People drive along a road littered with fallen power lines after the passing of Hurricane Rafael in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nov. 1-7, 2024

From Haiti to Mexico, people gathered at cemeteries to remember their dearly departed on Day of the Dead. Migrants walked north from Mexico's southern border in hopes of reaching the United States. Category 3 Hurricane Rafael knocked out Cuba's power grid.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

