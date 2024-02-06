AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 10 - 16, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in to serve a third term despite credible evidence that his opponent won the July 2024 election.

Guatemalans marked the feast day of the Black Christ of Esquipulas, one of the most important Catholic celebrations in Central America.

The relatives of Haitian journalist Jimmy Jean mourned over his casket during his funeral Mass, a week after he was killed during a gang attack on the General Hospital where he was covering its reopening.

People cooled off in the waters of Venezuela's Canaima National Park as well as a water hose in Buenos Aires, and Bolivians celebrated their National Chewing Coca Leaf Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.