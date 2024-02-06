All sections
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jan. 10 - 16, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro talks to high-ranking officers during a military ceremony on his inauguration day for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro talks to high-ranking officers during a military ceremony on his inauguration day for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government supporters take a selfie with honor guards behind them marching after the swearing-in ceremony for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Government supporters take a selfie with honor guards behind them marching after the swearing-in ceremony for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor watches from under the Hacha Waterfall in Canaima National Park, Venezuela, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A visitor watches from under the Hacha Waterfall in Canaima National Park, Venezuela, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juana Pidedo smiles while holding coca leaves during National Chewing Coca Leaf Day in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juana Pidedo smiles while holding coca leaves during National Chewing Coca Leaf Day in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solange Vieira Braga, who is temporarily bedridden with a broken leg, gets rest in her home in the Santa Luzia community, where residents have been ordered by the municipal government to vacate, in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Solange Vieira Braga, who is temporarily bedridden with a broken leg, gets rest in her home in the Santa Luzia community, where residents have been ordered by the municipal government to vacate, in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man wears a "torito" fireworks display during the celebration of the Black Christ of Esquipulas the night before its feast day in Esquipulas Palo Gordo, in Guatemala's San Marcos department, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A man wears a "torito" fireworks display during the celebration of the Black Christ of Esquipulas the night before its feast day in Esquipulas Palo Gordo, in Guatemala's San Marcos department, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives cry by the coffin of journalist Jimmy Jean, who was killed during an armed gang attack on the General Hospital, during his church funeral service in the Petion-Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Relatives cry by the coffin of journalist Jimmy Jean, who was killed during an armed gang attack on the General Hospital, during his church funeral service in the Petion-Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child looks out from a bus during a campaign rally for Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza, the presidential candidate for the Pachakutik Movement, ahead of the Feb. 9th election, in Cayambe, Ecuador, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A child looks out from a bus during a campaign rally for Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza, the presidential candidate for the Pachakutik Movement, ahead of the Feb. 9th election, in Cayambe, Ecuador, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juan Yainier Antomarchi Nunez gets on the back of a motorcycle taxi in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, after being conditionally released from detention for participating in 2021 anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Juan Yainier Antomarchi Nunez gets on the back of a motorcycle taxi in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, after being conditionally released from detention for participating in 2021 anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children play in the spray of a water hose during summer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Children play in the spray of a water hose during summer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The wolf moon rises behind the silhouette of the Victorious Peace statue, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
The wolf moon rises behind the silhouette of the Victorious Peace statue, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jan. 10 - 16, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in to serve a third term despite credible evidence that his opponent won the July 2024 election.

Guatemalans marked the feast day of the Black Christ of Esquipulas, one of the most important Catholic celebrations in Central America.

The relatives of Haitian journalist Jimmy Jean mourned over his casket during his funeral Mass, a week after he was killed during a gang attack on the General Hospital where he was covering its reopening.

People cooled off in the waters of Venezuela's Canaima National Park as well as a water hose in Buenos Aires, and Bolivians celebrated their National Chewing Coca Leaf Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

