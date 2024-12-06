AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2024

Relatives grieved at a funeral service for police officer Jeff Petit-Dieu in Haiti. Massive balloons passed through the streets of Santiago, Chile, for a Christmas festival. A person in Cuba cooked soup in the street during a blackout.

Farther south, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Uruguay's former President José “Pepe” Mujica at the latter's home.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.