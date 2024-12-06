All sections
WorldDecember 6, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A family member is consoled as she grieves during a funeral service for police officer Jeff Petit-Dieu who was killed in a recent gang attack, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A Spiderman balloon passes through a street during a Christmas festival in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A man cooks soup over an open fire on a sidewalk, during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, talks to Uruguay's former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica outside Mujica's home in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)
Briceno Medina bathes next to horses drinking water on the banks of the Parana River, in Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Aymara women dressed as elves dance during the annual Christmas Parade in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Argentina's President Javier Milei gives a speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Bee rescuer Alfredo Santiago removes a colony of bees from a house garden, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
A woman models a creation by a local designer at a Chola fashion show, promoting the Andean style and beauty of Aymara women, in Viacha, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Brazil's Botafogo soccer fans react during the Copa Libertadores title match against Atletico Mineiro in Argentina, during a watch party at Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Family members accompany the coffin that contain the remains of Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, during a memorial service at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Pinal, an actress from Mexico's Golden Age of cinema in the 1940s and 50s, died Thursday. She was 93. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Relatives grieved at a funeral service for police officer Jeff Petit-Dieu in Haiti. Massive balloons passed through the streets of Santiago, Chile, for a Christmas festival. A person in Cuba cooked soup in the street during a blackout.

Farther south, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Uruguay's former President José “Pepe” Mujica at the latter's home.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

