WorldJanuary 3, 2025

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 27, 2024 - Jan. 2, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A person in a gorilla costume pushes a caged woman as they compete for fun in the Sao Silvestre road race in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
A person in a gorilla costume pushes a caged woman as they compete for fun in the Sao Silvestre road race in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
Members of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) attend an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Zapatista uprising, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)
Members of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) attend an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Zapatista uprising, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)
A migrant carries a child through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, as part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
A migrant carries a child through Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, as part of a caravan of migrants trying to reach the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Edgar H. Clemente)
A couple kisses as fireworks light up the sky over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A couple kisses as fireworks light up the sky over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Taty Almeida, member of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, joins in a protest in front of the Secretary for Human Rights against the layoffs at the secretariat proposed by the government of Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Taty Almeida, member of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, joins in a protest in front of the Secretary for Human Rights against the layoffs at the secretariat proposed by the government of Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Family and friends mourn over the caskets of brothers Ismael and Josué Arroyo, two of four children who went missing after playing soccer in December, during a wake at the family home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)
Family and friends mourn over the caskets of brothers Ismael and Josué Arroyo, two of four children who went missing after playing soccer in December, during a wake at the family home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)
Runners compete in the Sao Silvestre road race in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
Runners compete in the Sao Silvestre road race in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
Briceno Medina and his grandfather Gerardo Medina relax on the banks of the Parana River in Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Briceno Medina and his grandfather Gerardo Medina relax on the banks of the Parana River in Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A street is dark during a blackout in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
A street is dark during a blackout in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Shamans hold photos of US President-elect Donald Trump, left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center, and China's President Xi Jinping, during a year-end ritual to make predictions for the next year on the top of San Cristobal hill in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Shamans hold photos of US President-elect Donald Trump, left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center, and China's President Xi Jinping, during a year-end ritual to make predictions for the next year on the top of San Cristobal hill in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A woman attends an event celebrating the traditional dance known as "Casino en rueda", when couples dance in a large circle changing partners as they move to the rhythm, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)
A woman attends an event celebrating the traditional dance known as "Casino en rueda", when couples dance in a large circle changing partners as they move to the rhythm, in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)

Dec. 27, 2024 - Jan. 2, 2025

A person in a gorilla costume pushed a woman down Sao Silvestre road in São Paulo during a race. Members of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) attended an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Zapatista uprising, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico. People part of a migrant caravan made their way through Tapachula, Mexico. People rang in the new year in style on the beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

