AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Dec. 27, 2024 - Jan. 2, 2025

A person in a gorilla costume pushed a woman down Sao Silvestre road in São Paulo during a race. Members of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) attended an event marking the 31st anniversary of the Zapatista uprising, in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico. People part of a migrant caravan made their way through Tapachula, Mexico. People rang in the new year in style on the beach in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.