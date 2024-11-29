All sections
WorldNovember 29, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 22 - Nov. 28, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Pro-Palestinian activists perform during a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A ray of light illuminates a campaign poster of Frente Amplio (Broad Front) presidential candidate Yamandu Orsi on a wall covered in ads, ahead of the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Soldiers create a human chain to recover personal belongings from a home flooded by a landslide caused by heavy rains in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A discarded plastic bag floats in the waters of Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Demonstrators march against the government of President Gustavo Petro, in Bogotá, Colombia, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Relatives of detainees release balloons during a vigil calling for the freedom of political prisoners near the headquarters of the National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A "chola" skirt vendor makes offers to prospective buyers in El Alto, Bolivia, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Coach Gustavo Costas of Argentina's Racing Club celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro in Asuncion, Paraguay, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Fans take a selfie during the Coca-Cola Flow Fest music festival in Mexico City, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
A Colombian national flag flies outside a tent encampment set up by Embera Indigenous people in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, after arriving from the country's central western region in hopes of meeting with President Gustavo Petro regarding the precarious conditions impacting their community. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Dr. Jorge Fusaro leads his rented mule along a mountain path on his way to treating families scattered across the Cerro Chañi, in the Jujuy province of Argentina, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Nov. 22 - Nov. 28, 2024

Countries across the region marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with performances and demonstrations.

Left-wing opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi wins a tight presidential run-off election in Uruguay.

Heavy rains in Bolivia sent mud crashing into the capital, destroying dozens of homes. It swept away a young girl, spurred evacuations and left parts of the city without electricity.

A rural doctor travels miles of unforgiving terrain by donkey, enduring cold, rain, wind and exhaustion, to visit several dozen families scattered across the highest mountain in the north of Argentina.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

