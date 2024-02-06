All sections
WorldNovember 1, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 25-31, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Fans of Argentina's Lanus launch fireworks before the start of a Copa Sudamericana semifinal second leg soccer match against Brazil's Cruzeiro at La Fortaleza Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Kayapos sing during a protest against a proposed constitutional amendment that threatens some Indigenous land rights, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Venezuelan migrant Lisbeth Contreras hugs her children as she crosses the Suchiate River, which marks the border between Guatemala and Mexico, from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Coco, a dog dressed as Chucky, participates in a halloween pet show in Callao, Peru, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
People dressed as "Catrinas" parade through the streets during celebrations ahead the Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
An election worker holds former Uruguayan President Jose "Pepe" Mujica's document before he votes at a polling station during general elections in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Protesters practice using slings as they block a road in support of former President Evo Morales in the face of an investigation opened against him for the alleged abuse of a minor while in office, in Parotani, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Actors dressed in Day of the Dead costumes welcome drivers at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack one day ahead of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix, in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A fisherman carries his catch of the day to market, in Manta, Ecuador, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Family members of slain councilwoman Marielle Franco embrace after a judge sentenced two former police officers for the 2018 murder of Franco and her driver, at the Court of Justice in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar arrives to a press conference at the new embassy still under construction, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Fans of Argentina's Lanús launch fireworks ahead of a Copa Sudamericana match against Brazil's Cruzeiro. Kayapos protest a proposed constitutional amendment in Brazil that threatens some Indigenous land. Venezuelan migrants cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala into Mexico. Dogs take place in a Halloween pet show in Peru.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Fernando Llano, based in Mexico City. ____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

