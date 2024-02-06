All sections
WorldOctober 11, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 4 - 10, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
People visit the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Palestinians mourn as they carry the body of a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People gather for a candlelight vigil at the UCLA campus on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
People run for cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Yemen, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A Turkish military person carries a child on board of a Turkish military ship as he and hundreds of people, mostly Turkish citizens, are evacuated from Lebanon to Turkey, in Beirut port, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A man looks at destroyed buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla,)
Ukrainian servicemen of the Azov brigade light flares during the funeral ceremony of fallen comrade Ihor Kusochek, in Travkine, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Friday Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Models display creations by Russian designer Alena Nega during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
A family member mourns during the cremation ceremony for victims of a school bus fire, at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School, Lan Sak, Uthai Thani province, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam)
Pope Francis meets Spain's faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
People displaced by armed attacks receive food from a nongovernmental organization in Saint-Marc, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
From left, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold hands for a photo session during the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Japan Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event at the Redford Township Fire Department North Station in Redford Township, Mich., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Joe Biden, standing with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaks during a surprise appearance to take questions during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Victor Ambros, 2024 Nobel Prize winner in physiology or medicine, and professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, right, hugs colleague Allan Jacobson, at the school, in Worcester, Mass. Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Members of "Moixiganguers d'Igualada" form a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Susana Ortiz fills out sand bags on the beach at the Davis Islands Yacht Basin as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A car is submerged in flood water at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
An aerial view shows the area destroyed by a landslide in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Siblings Saboria, 4, left, and Messiah Tyler, 3, nap in the backseat of a car after the roof was torn off the home where they lived with their mom, grandparents, an aunt and an uncle during the passage of Hurricane Milton, in Palmetto, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
People take photos of the spray from waves crashing against the Malecon seawall, brought by the passing of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Indian nursing students wearing black ribbon over their eyes, walk with blind children during a rally on World Sight Day in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Oct. 4 - 10, 2024

People across the world marked the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Family members cremated the victims of a school bus fire in Uthai Thani province, Thailand.

A landslide destroyed vast areas in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia.

Elon Musk jumped on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

