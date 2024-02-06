AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 4 - 10, 2024

People across the world marked the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Family members cremated the victims of a school bus fire in Uthai Thani province, Thailand.

A landslide destroyed vast areas in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia.

Elon Musk jumped on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.