WorldOctober 4, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A young supporter arrives before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event at Dane Manufacturing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Waunakee, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump kisses Michaella Lawrence at a campaign event at Discovery World, Friday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People watch an annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The moon moves past the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to mark the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China, at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Georgia Marcum speaks about her neighbor Patricia Mikos who died when her house caught fire during Hurricane Helene Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Lake Lure, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags in a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A cleric holds up his son as he celebrates Iran's missile strike against Israel during an anti-Israeli protest at Felestin (Palestine) Square in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People take cover on the side of the road as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran on a freeway in Shoresh, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
An Israeli tank maneuvers in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A hole in the ground near the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A Palestinian woman mourns a child killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A Syrian girl fleeing the war in Lebanon with family, arrives at the Syrian-Lebanese border crossing in Jousieh, Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
A youth carries empty containers as fetches drinking water in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Models wear creations as part of the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection presented Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Jengo the dog sits with part of an installation called Eden Dock in London's Canary Wharf financial district, in partnership with the Eden Project, with the aim to improve the well-being of people who live, work or visit the area, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
People react during a nationwide minute of silence in memory of fallen soldiers, who defended their homeland in war with Russia, on Defenders Day at the improvised war memorial in Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
An exile Tibetan shouts slogans against the human rights situation in Tibet from a police vehicle as he is detained during a protest to coincide China marking its 75th year of Communist Party rule, outside Chinese embassy, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A man walks on a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
A man recovers his furniture from a damaged house on the bank of Nallu river, in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains, in Lalitpur, Nepal, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
South Korean Choi Soon-hwa, 81-year-old, poses after winning the best dress award for the 2024 Miss Universe Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
North Korea women's football team members wave to the crowd in Pyongyang, after they won the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup held in Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
Flags of China are hung in a residential building to mark the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Two storks stand in their nest in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A pair of cyclists take photos as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Bal Harbour, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, shake hands as they arrive for a CBS News vice presidential debate, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024

The moon moves past the sun during an annular solar eclipse, debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags in Tehran.

An Israeli tank maneuvers in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, models wear creations as part of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris and North Korea’s women’s football team members wave to the crowd in Pyongyang.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

