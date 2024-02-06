All sections
WorldNovember 22, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 15-21, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco)
Members of various Indigenous communities pose for a photo while attending the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. From top left, Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53, of Yakutsk, Russia, Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26, of Huapi Island, Chile, Sydney Males, 27, of Otavalo, Ecuador, Big Wind Carpenter, 31, of Wind River Reservation, United States, Flora Vano, 39, of Port Vila, Vanuatu, Puyr dos Santos Tembe, 47, of Belem, Brazil, Mingma Chhiri, 40, of the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41, of N'Djamena, Chad, Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50, of Feijo, Brazil, Marynne Rimbao, 42, of Unda village, Papua New Guinea, Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30, of the Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad, and Jackson Michael, 40, of the Borneo, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
President-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Senegalese sailors in their zodiac approach a fishermen's pirogue to check during a mission to search for migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Kenyan President William Ruto, center, reviews the honour guard after arriving to give the State of The Nation address at Parliament buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Firefighters and rescuers gather outside a computer shop hit in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
A Palestinian little girl queues for food in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A woman shouts slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Italy's Lucia Bronzetti competes against Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova during the Billie Jean King Cup final at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People browse through books displayed during the annual book festival in Abu Nawas street in central Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
A person jumps over a rain puddle as people cross the street in Times Square, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The moon rises behind an observation deck in New York City as seen from Hoboken, N.J., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
An Air France plane sits on the tarmac during a snowfall at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Masha Macpherson)
People walk through a Christmas light trail during a lighting test of the Christmas Garden in the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Visitors move as snow falls, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Ukrainian serviceman Roman bids farewell to his comrade of the 47th brigade Serhii Solovyov who was killed during fighting with Russian Forces in Kursk oblast on November 12, during the funeral ceremony in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
An aerial view of Chasiv Yar shows the frontline city in ruins after heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
Rachel Lamar of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., a member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), attends a candlelight vigil for people killed by drunk drivers, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, on the National Mall, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Members of the national federation of farmers, known as "Junnong," and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, march with an effigy of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally to demand the suspension of rice imports and Yoon's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Sikh devotees light clay lamps next to the pond surrounding the Golden Temple as they celebrate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, in Amritsar, India, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)
Jessie Reyez performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd during a tribute after playing his last match as a professional tennis player in the Davis Cup quarterfinals at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, early Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Anti-government protesters challenge police during a demonstration against electricity rationing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A new volcanic eruption started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

Indigenous communities attended the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

A Palestinian girl waited for food, in Deir al-Balah, on Gaza Strip.

An aerial view of Chasiv Yar shows the front-line city in ruins after heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd during a tribute after playing his last professional tennis match in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

