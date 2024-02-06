AP Week in Pictures: Global

A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco di Marco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of various Indigenous communities pose for a photo while attending the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. From top left, Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53, of Yakutsk, Russia, Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26, of Huapi Island, Chile, Sydney Males, 27, of Otavalo, Ecuador, Big Wind Carpenter, 31, of Wind River Reservation, United States, Flora Vano, 39, of Port Vila, Vanuatu, Puyr dos Santos Tembe, 47, of Belem, Brazil, Mingma Chhiri, 40, of the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41, of N'Djamena, Chad, Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50, of Feijo, Brazil, Marynne Rimbao, 42, of Unda village, Papua New Guinea, Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30, of the Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad, and Jackson Michael, 40, of the Borneo, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senegalese sailors in their zodiac approach a fishermen's pirogue to check during a mission to search for migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kenyan President William Ruto, center, reviews the honour guard after arriving to give the State of The Nation address at Parliament buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters and rescuers gather outside a computer shop hit in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian little girl queues for food in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman shouts slogans during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy's Lucia Bronzetti competes against Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova during the Billie Jean King Cup final at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People browse through books displayed during the annual book festival in Abu Nawas street in central Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person jumps over a rain puddle as people cross the street in Times Square, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moon rises behind an observation deck in New York City as seen from Hoboken, N.J., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Air France plane sits on the tarmac during a snowfall at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Masha Macpherson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through a Christmas light trail during a lighting test of the Christmas Garden in the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Visitors move as snow falls, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian serviceman Roman bids farewell to his comrade of the 47th brigade Serhii Solovyov who was killed during fighting with Russian Forces in Kursk oblast on November 12, during the funeral ceremony in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view of Chasiv Yar shows the frontline city in ruins after heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rachel Lamar of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., a member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), attends a candlelight vigil for people killed by drunk drivers, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, on the National Mall, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the national federation of farmers, known as "Junnong," and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, march with an effigy of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally to demand the suspension of rice imports and Yoon's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sikh devotees light clay lamps next to the pond surrounding the Golden Temple as they celebrate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, in Amritsar, India, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jessie Reyez performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd during a tribute after playing his last match as a professional tennis player in the Davis Cup quarterfinals at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, early Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS