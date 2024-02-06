AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 15-21, 2024
A new volcanic eruption started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.
Indigenous communities attended the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A Palestinian girl waited for food, in Deir al-Balah, on Gaza Strip.
An aerial view of Chasiv Yar shows the front-line city in ruins after heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd during a tribute after playing his last professional tennis match in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain.
This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
