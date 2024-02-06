AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 25-31, 2024

Vehicles got trapped in a street during flooding in Spain’s Valencia region as women placed candles on the half-submerged tombs of family members at flood-prone Pampanga province in Philippines, Ukrainian servicemen fired a 122mm artillery cannon towards Russian positions in Kherson region, and journalists filmed Israeli airstrikes in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

Indian army soldiers danced to celebrate Diwali near the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, as a police officer guarded a health worker administering a polio vaccine to a child at Pakistan's city of Peshawar.

President Joe Biden jokingly bit the leg of a baby as he and first lady Jill Biden hosted people for trick-or-treating on the White House Lawn, as a first-time voter held her own baby while filleding out her ballot during in-person early voting in Cincinnati.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.