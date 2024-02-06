All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 8, 2024

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 1-7, 2024

AP News, Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris looks at a monitor of the event from backstage, just before taking the stage for her final campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris looks at a monitor of the event from backstage, just before taking the stage for her final campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches a video screen at a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches a video screen at a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young girl holds a "Black Voters for Harris-Walz" sign outside of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' election night watch party at Howard University, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
A young girl holds a "Black Voters for Harris-Walz" sign outside of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' election night watch party at Howard University, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A voter works on her ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A voter works on her ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters cheer at an election night watch party for Republican Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
Supporters cheer at an election night watch party for Republican Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)ASSOCIATED PRESS
With tears streaming down her face, a supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
With tears streaming down her face, a supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding posters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the beach in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding posters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the beach in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vehicles pile up in the streets after flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Vehicles pile up in the streets after flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dolores Merchan, 67, reacts in tears as she is assisted by volunteers clearing mud from her home, where she has lived all her life with her husband and three children, and which has been severely affected by the floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Dolores Merchan, 67, reacts in tears as she is assisted by volunteers clearing mud from her home, where she has lived all her life with her husband and three children, and which has been severely affected by the floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Civil Guards check cars for bodies in an indoor car park after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Civil Guards check cars for bodies in an indoor car park after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters and sheriff's deputies push a vintage car away from a burning home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighters and sheriff's deputies push a vintage car away from a burning home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester holds an Israeli flag as Israelis light a bonfire during a protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his defense minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A protester holds an Israeli flag as Israelis light a bonfire during a protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his defense minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jackson Vargas, who left Venezuela after the country's disputed election, holds his daughter along the shore in Necocli, Colombia, as they save money ahead of traversing the Darien Gap, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Jackson Vargas, who left Venezuela after the country's disputed election, holds his daughter along the shore in Necocli, Colombia, as they save money ahead of traversing the Darien Gap, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People at a bus stop shield themselves with cardboard amid wind and rain during the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
People at a bus stop shield themselves with cardboard amid wind and rain during the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales chews coca in Lauca N, Chapare region, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, amid an ongoing political conflict with the government of President Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales chews coca in Lauca N, Chapare region, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, amid an ongoing political conflict with the government of President Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)ASSOCIATED PRESS
West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers position floating booms while wet harvesting cranberries at Rocky Meadow Bog, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Middleborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Workers position floating booms while wet harvesting cranberries at Rocky Meadow Bog, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Middleborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A rainbow stretches across the sky as a woman walks along the shore after swimming at the Mediterranean sea, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A rainbow stretches across the sky as a woman walks along the shore after swimming at the Mediterranean sea, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of The Rink at Rockefeller Center, as seen from several stories up inside Rockefeller Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in New York, as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced trip there to appear on an episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A view of The Rink at Rockefeller Center, as seen from several stories up inside Rockefeller Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in New York, as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced trip there to appear on an episode of NBC's "Saturday Night Live." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nov. 1-7, 2024

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris looks at a monitor of the event from backstage, before taking the stage for her final campaign rally in Philadelphia. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, joined by former first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida. Harris lost the 2024 United States presidential election to Donald Trump, conceding to the Republican president-elect after a hard-fought campaign.

Flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain, mostly located in the southern outskirts of the city of Valencia, swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.

Protesters lit bonfires and held Israeli flags after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a surprise announcement in Tel Aviv, Israel.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editors, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy