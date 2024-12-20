All sections
WorldDecember 20, 2024

AP Week in Pictures

Dec. 13 - 19, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Dan Beazley stands embracing a homemade cross he brought from Michigan to honor the victims of a shooting at Abundant Life Christin School, in Madison, Wis., Dec. 18, 2024. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)
Dan Beazley stands embracing a homemade cross he brought from Michigan to honor the victims of a shooting at Abundant Life Christin School, in Madison, Wis., Dec. 18, 2024. (AP photo/Mark Vancleave)
Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Kasimpasa Mevlevihane, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 14, 2024, as part of the month-long events held to commemorate the death of 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Kasimpasa Mevlevihane, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 14, 2024, as part of the month-long events held to commemorate the death of 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A girl walks in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Dec. 19, 2024, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A girl walks in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Dec. 19, 2024, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Damage is seen in the Kaweni slum, on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Dec. 19, 2024, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Damage is seen in the Kaweni slum, on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Dec. 19, 2024, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Gisele Pelicot exits the Avignon courthouse, in southern France, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Gisele Pelicot exits the Avignon courthouse, in southern France, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A man waves a flare during a celebratory demonstration following the first Friday prayers since Bashar Assad's ouster, in the central square of Damascus, Syria, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A man waves a flare during a celebratory demonstration following the first Friday prayers since Bashar Assad's ouster, in the central square of Damascus, Syria, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Syrian fighters detain men suspected of looting a residential complex of former Bashar Assad's military officers in Husseiniyeh, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Syrian fighters detain men suspected of looting a residential complex of former Bashar Assad's military officers in Husseiniyeh, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A Syrian man waves a white flag as he approaches Israeli soldiers where they have set up their new position on an abandoned Syrian military base, in Maariyah, near the border with Israel in southern Syria, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A Syrian man waves a white flag as he approaches Israeli soldiers where they have set up their new position on an abandoned Syrian military base, in Maariyah, near the border with Israel in southern Syria, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A man carries the body of child into the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, after an Israeli army strike in the Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A man carries the body of child into the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, after an Israeli army strike in the Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Investigators work the site where Russian Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military's nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, and his assistant were killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside Kirillov's apartment building, in Moscow, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo)
Investigators work the site where Russian Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military's nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, and his assistant were killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside Kirillov's apartment building, in Moscow, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo)
Uzbek citizen Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, who has been charged by Russian authorities with the assassination of a senior Russian general and his assistant in a bombing claimed by Ukraine's security services, sits in a courtroom cage at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
Uzbek citizen Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, who has been charged by Russian authorities with the assassination of a senior Russian general and his assistant in a bombing claimed by Ukraine's security services, sits in a courtroom cage at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
People look up at an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin, projected on the facade of a business building, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 18, 2024, announcing Putin's annual news conference and call-in show. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People look up at an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin, projected on the facade of a business building, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 18, 2024, announcing Putin's annual news conference and call-in show. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., takes questions from reporters after presenting his final version of an interim pending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., takes questions from reporters after presenting his final version of an interim pending bill to his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Radio City Rockettes perform the Parade of the Wooden Soldiers dance during the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Radio City Rockettes perform the Parade of the Wooden Soldiers dance during the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A great blue heron flies inside Florida's Everglades National Park, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A great blue heron flies inside Florida's Everglades National Park, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A woman looks at the illuminated disco and Christmas balls displayed for the upcoming Christmas Festival at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A woman looks at the illuminated disco and Christmas balls displayed for the upcoming Christmas Festival at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Frosted trees surround a chapel in Oberreifenberg near Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Frosted trees surround a chapel in Oberreifenberg near Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Pakistani farmers boil sugarcane juice and roll balls by hand to make the traditional sweet called "Gurr," on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistani farmers boil sugarcane juice and roll balls by hand to make the traditional sweet called "Gurr," on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
The setting sun casts a warm glow through the windows as Syrians walk through the infamous Saydnaya military prison known as the "human slaughterhouse", on the outskirts of Damascus, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The setting sun casts a warm glow through the windows as Syrians walk through the infamous Saydnaya military prison known as the "human slaughterhouse", on the outskirts of Damascus, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Grave markers are illuminated by rays of a rising sun at Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day, in Arlington, Va., Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Grave markers are illuminated by rays of a rising sun at Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day, in Arlington, Va., Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Onlookers watch the unusual citing of a fur seal on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Onlookers watch the unusual citing of a fur seal on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Luigi Mangione, charged with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police in New York, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Luigi Mangione, charged with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police in New York, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Mary Jane Veloso, who spent almost 15 years in an Indonesian prison for drug trafficking and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015, is kissed by her sons after being reunited at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Mary Jane Veloso, who spent almost 15 years in an Indonesian prison for drug trafficking and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015, is kissed by her sons after being reunited at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Fish are laid out to dry in Baliara village on Kabaena Island, Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)
Fish are laid out to dry in Baliara village on Kabaena Island, Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)
Competitors dressed in Santa Claus suits stretch in preparation for the annual Santa Run, in Mexico City, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Competitors dressed in Santa Claus suits stretch in preparation for the annual Santa Run, in Mexico City, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
President Joe Biden plants a kiss on the head of his grandson Beau Biden, accompanied by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, first lady Jill Biden and Rabbi Elliott Cosgrove, during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President Joe Biden plants a kiss on the head of his grandson Beau Biden, accompanied by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, first lady Jill Biden and Rabbi Elliott Cosgrove, during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Madeleine Bordon runs home with gifts in hand that she received at a pre-Christmas celebration organized by "Los Chicos de la Via" soup kitchen, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Madeleine Bordon runs home with gifts in hand that she received at a pre-Christmas celebration organized by "Los Chicos de la Via" soup kitchen, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Dec. 13 - 19, 2024

Community members in Wisconsin continued to wrestle with grief in the aftermath of a school shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded six others.

France used ships and military aircraft to rush rescuers and supplies to Mayotte after the tiny French island territory off Africa was battered by its worst cyclone in nearly a century.

After 51 men were convicted in the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France and turned Gisele Pelicot into an icon, she expressed support for other victims whose cases don’t get such attention and “whose stories remain untold.”

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, was whisked back to New York to face new federal charges of stalking and murder, which could bring the death penalty if he’s convicted.

The people of Kabaena are among what experts estimate are thousands of communities around Indonesia where traditional ways of life have been devastated by the impacts of a rapidly expanding mining industry, while in Florida, the race is on to save the Everglades and protect a key source of drinking water.

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca and Assistant Director of Global Photo Production Courtney Dittmar, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

