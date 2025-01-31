All sections
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

AP Week in Pictures

Jan. 24-30, 2025

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Government soldiers and police officers, right, who surrendered to M23 rebels, left, board trucks to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Government soldiers and police officers, right, who surrendered to M23 rebels, left, board trucks to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Israeli Arbel Yehoud, 29, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Israeli Arbel Yehoud, 29, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians walk past a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, days after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians walk past a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, days after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Jean-Michel Gisnel cries out while praying with other congregants at the First Haitian Evangelical Church of Springfield, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)
Jean-Michel Gisnel cries out while praying with other congregants at the First Haitian Evangelical Church of Springfield, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)
Men carry the coffin of Ibrahim al-Hamad, who was killed by a Turkish-backed militia, during the funeral of four Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in the village of Daoudiya in northeastern Syria's Hassakeh province, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Men carry the coffin of Ibrahim al-Hamad, who was killed by a Turkish-backed militia, during the funeral of four Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in the village of Daoudiya in northeastern Syria's Hassakeh province, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Old railroad tracks, once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to the Nazi German extermination and labor camp Auschwitz, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks, once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to the Nazi German extermination and labor camp Auschwitz, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Firefighters work at a civil factory after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
Firefighters work at a civil factory after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov)
Madison Keys of the U.S. kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Madison Keys of the U.S. kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
In this long exposure photo, a car drives along a road passing a tree in Lobos, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
In this long exposure photo, a car drives along a road passing a tree in Lobos, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Liz Zaret searches for salvageable items in what remains of her home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Liz Zaret searches for salvageable items in what remains of her home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A performer poses for a portrait during a march to advocate for LGBTQ+ community rights and against discrimination in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A performer poses for a portrait during a march to advocate for LGBTQ+ community rights and against discrimination in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A child wrapped in a blanket walks through the Agape Mundial shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A child wrapped in a blanket walks through the Agape Mundial shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A model wears a creation as part of Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A model wears a creation as part of Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Donna Kelce stands with her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Donna Kelce stands with her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Fiorentina's goalkeeper David de Gea leaps for a save during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Fiorentina, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Fiorentina's goalkeeper David de Gea leaps for a save during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Fiorentina, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Search and rescue members work at the wreckage site in the Potomac River after an airliner and a military helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Search and rescue members work at the wreckage site in the Potomac River after an airliner and a military helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A climate activist wears a scold's bridle to call attention to the silencing of those fighting for climate justice, outside The Royal Courts of Justice in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A climate activist wears a scold's bridle to call attention to the silencing of those fighting for climate justice, outside The Royal Courts of Justice in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An artist shouts as he performs an acrobatic lion dance at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
An artist shouts as he performs an acrobatic lion dance at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Children ride military tank-styled snow carts at a park made with artificial snow during the Longtan Park Temple Fair on the second day of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Children ride military tank-styled snow carts at a park made with artificial snow during the Longtan Park Temple Fair on the second day of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Children play during aftercare for the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Children play during aftercare for the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A road sign rises above the water as severe flooding hits western France amid storm Ivo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Redon, western France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A road sign rises above the water as severe flooding hits western France amid storm Ivo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Redon, western France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Patrick Sison, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

