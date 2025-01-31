AP Week in Pictures

Government soldiers and police officers, right, who surrendered to M23 rebels, left, board trucks to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Arbel Yehoud, 29, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians walk past a mosque destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, days after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jean-Michel Gisnel cries out while praying with other congregants at the First Haitian Evangelical Church of Springfield, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men carry the coffin of Ibrahim al-Hamad, who was killed by a Turkish-backed militia, during the funeral of four Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in the village of Daoudiya in northeastern Syria's Hassakeh province, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Old railroad tracks, once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to the Nazi German extermination and labor camp Auschwitz, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters work at a civil factory after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Yevhen Titov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madison Keys of the U.S. kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this long exposure photo, a car drives along a road passing a tree in Lobos, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liz Zaret searches for salvageable items in what remains of her home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on "Mauni Amavasya" or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A performer poses for a portrait during a march to advocate for LGBTQ+ community rights and against discrimination in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child wrapped in a blanket walks through the Agape Mundial shelter Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation as part of Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Donna Kelce stands with her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fiorentina's goalkeeper David de Gea leaps for a save during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Fiorentina, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Search and rescue members work at the wreckage site in the Potomac River after an airliner and a military helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A climate activist wears a scold's bridle to call attention to the silencing of those fighting for climate justice, outside The Royal Courts of Justice in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An artist shouts as he performs an acrobatic lion dance at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children ride military tank-styled snow carts at a park made with artificial snow during the Longtan Park Temple Fair on the second day of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play during aftercare for the Head Start program at Easterseals South Florida, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS