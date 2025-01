Revelers in costumes enter the cold water during the annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The rescue team carries the body of a passenger at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa during the New Year's celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A butterfly rests on the nose of assistant butterfly collector Edgar Emojong at the African Butterfly Research Institute (ABRI) in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Matthias Hauswirthv prays near the site where a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian Tamim Marouf, 6, sits inside his family's tent alongside his sister Hala, 10, and his brother Malek, 4, at a camp for internally displaced Palestinians on the beachfront in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the death of former President Jimmy Carter Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Company House Hotel in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Artisanal fisherman Marcelo Munoz nap inside a container used as a base by fishermen before fishing overnight in the Parana River in Villa Gobernador Galvez, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alaa Hamami gazes into a fragment of a broken mirror as she poses for a portrait beside her deteriorating cosmetics in her tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wounded passengers of the Azerbaijani Airline's plane crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, are transported from a medical plane at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport outside Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man crosses the street on a rainy and windy day in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Family and friends carry the caskets of four children who went missing after playing soccer in December to the Angel Maria Canals municipal cemetery for burial in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The northern lights appear over homes in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl looks at her family's candles, lit to mark the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes wait for the start of the round 4 match between Ricardo Pietreczko of Germany and Nathan Aspinall of England at the World Darts Championship in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ukrainian servicemen of 3rd assault brigade participate memorial ceremony of their fallen comrades during the winter solstice in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Taty Almeida, member of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, joins a protest at the Secretary for Human Rights against the layoffs at the secretariat in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy fishes on a foggy lake Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Shawnee, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cheer during the 2025 Taipei New Year's Party celebration in front of the Taipei City Government Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bird flies framed by security fencing in front of the U.S. Capitol, which has been put up in a perimeter around the complex, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrians celebrate the new year after the ousting of Assad regime, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel, Thursday Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S.-Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., speeds her incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director, Michaela Kurinsky-Malos, through the halls of Delaware Legislative Hall on a moving cart as they move out of McBride's Delaware state senate office in Dover, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police arrest a protester who has chained himself during protests against abductions in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government detain a man suspected of being part of the militias of the ousted president Bashar Assad in Adra, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS