AP Week in Pictures

President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smoke rises following an explosion detonated by the Israeli army, which said it was destroying buildings used by Palestinian militants in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man sells bread under the destruction of his bakery destroyed by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People gather at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a shooting on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as Roberto Marquez of Dallas places flowers at a memorial of crosses he erected for the 67 victims of a midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dressed in white robes to symbolize purity and equality before God, followers from the Layene brotherhood commemorate the first public appearance of their founder Seydina Limamou Laye in 1884 near the sacred grotto in Ngor, Senegal, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Livedina China undergoes an eye exam during a municipal campaign to distribute free glasses to senior citizens in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Freed Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Ofer Kalderon who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, walks next to Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Frozen trees that laid all day in the fog are pictured in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mexican National Guards prepare to board an aircraft at the International Airport in Merida, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to travel north to reinforce the country's border with the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police face off with demonstrators during an immigration rights protest Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents walk by charred vehicles in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 148th artillery brigade prepares 155mm artillery shells for a M777 howitzer before firing towards Russian positions at the frontline on Velyka Novosilka direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A minor girl sits with her grandmother on a boat in the river Brahmaputra as she awaits her father's return from a fish market in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wait for the arrival of a regularly scheduled ferry to Athens' port of Piraeus, after a spike in seismic activity raised concerns about a potentially powerful earthquake in Santorini, southern Greece, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Inmates accused of being an Islamic State (ISIS) fighters sit inside a cell at the Syrian Democratic Forces-run Gweiran Prison, now called Panorama, in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view of people blocking the Bridge of Freedom during a protest over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 people more than two months ago, in Novi Sad, Serbia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Doechii performs a medley during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year Cynthia Erivo smiles while kissed by two character actors during a parade in her honor, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shipping containers wait to be processed at London Gateway port, in Stanford-le-Hope, on the Thames estuary east of London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) reaches for the ball next to Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children compete in the annual llama races that commemorate "World Wetlands Day" in Ecuador's Llanganates National Park, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Isaac Cruz, left, hits Angel Fierro in a super lightweight boxing match Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS