Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the ceasefire announcement as they take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Iranian Basij paramilitary force attend a parade in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against Jodie Burrage of Britain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seagulls fly near the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, northern Germany, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters watch a helicopter drop water on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A burned fire hydrant drips water in front of charred trees in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Luke Dexter reacts as he sifts through the remains of his father's fire-ravaged beach front property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

With a burned tree in the foreground, a firefighter walks along a road in a fire-ravaged community in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives cry near the coffin of journalist Jimmy Jean, who was killed during an armed gang attack on the General Hospital, during his church funeral service in the Petion-Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man watches the Hacha Waterfall in Canaima National Park, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy dives into a drainage ditch in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Soccer players of AMP FC Kyiv and Pokrova FC-2 play during the first football tournament for war-wounded amputees in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Solange Vieira Braga, who is temporarily bedridden with a broken leg, rests in her home in the Santa Luzia community, where residents have been ordered by the municipal government to vacate, in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men wearing suits and women wearing kimonos arrive for Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play in the spray from a water hose during summer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police block a road to the presidential palace as a supporter of former President Evo Morales shouts during an anti-government protest in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple shares a romantic moment in a cave at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with senior officials as he is briefed on the federal response to the wildfires across Los Angeles during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. The map in the background shows the projected wind speeds. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators wave Trump flags outside Manhattan criminal court following the sentencing in President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case in New York, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11), left, forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5), right, battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Simon Vitse and co-driver Max Delfino compete during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS