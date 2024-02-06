AP Week in Pictures

Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian opposition fighters remove a government flag from an official building in Salamiyah, east of Hama, Syria, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A blood-stained rope lies on the floor in the infamous Saydnaya military prison, just north of Damascus, Syria, Dec. 9, 2024. Crowds gathered to enter the prison, known as the "human slaughterhouse," after thousands of inmates were released following the rebels' overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hilala Meryeh, a 64-year-old Palestinian mother of four, weeps in the middle of an identification room after finding her son's body at the Al-Mojtahed Hospital morgue in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An image of Syrian President Bashar Assad, riddled with bullets, covers a facade of the provincial government office in the aftermath of the opposition's takeover of Hama, Syria, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The meeting meeting between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron is shown on a large screen for the crowds gathered near the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Dec. 7, 2024, before it's formal reopening for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests watch clergy members file past at the end of an inaugural Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Dec. 8, 2024, hosting its first service since the catastrophic fire of 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump visit as they sit inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Dec. 7, 2024 in Parism as France's iconic cathedral formally reopened its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama celebrate his electoral victory after his opponent conceded, in Accra, Ghana, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. wears a bandage on his face after he suffered a fall outside a Senate party luncheon, in Washington, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinian girls vie for donated food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young An Se of South Korea plays a shot against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during the women's singles badminton match at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol performs during a rally to demand his impeachment, outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahnn Young-joon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is lead by Director General Yousif Alobaidli and tour guide Mahra, right, as he visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 9, 2024 during his three day visit of United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A poster depicting Luigi Mangione hangs outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, in New York, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Katie Handler, veterinary technician with the New England Wildlife Center, reaches to try to capture an oil-covered goose along the Muddy River, in Brookline, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024, as wildlife rescuers tended to dozens of birds that were soaked in oil after an apparent spill. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Juliet Samaniya, 6, carries a bag of lithium with other children at an illegal mining site in Paseli, Nigeria, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Indigenous Naga man sings during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pilgrim crawls to the Sanctuary of Lo Vasquez marking the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, in Lo Vasquez, Chile, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers install a sculpture by artist Osmany Betancourt as part of 15th Havana Biennial, in Havana, Cuba, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois fans hold mock newspapers with the headline Curdled Dreams in Champaign as the Wisconsin basketball team is introduced at the beginning of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Wisconsin, in Champaign, Ill., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, in New York, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children reach out for soap balloons during celebrations of St. Nicholas Day in Izium, Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Female Sierra Leonean migrant workers stranded in Lebanon, wait to be repatriated back home, as they are sheltered at a former car dealership shop that was turned into a shelter in Hazmieh, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pilgrims sleep outside of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe a day before her feast day in Mexico City, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child plays among space-themed holiday lights near a replica of shuttle Independence at Space Center Houston, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS