WorldDecember 13, 2024

AP Week in Pictures

Dec. 6 -12, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Syrian opposition fighters remove a government flag from an official building in Salamiyah, east of Hama, Syria, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Syrian opposition fighters remove a government flag from an official building in Salamiyah, east of Hama, Syria, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
A blood-stained rope lies on the floor in the infamous Saydnaya military prison, just north of Damascus, Syria, Dec. 9, 2024. Crowds gathered to enter the prison, known as the "human slaughterhouse," after thousands of inmates were released following the rebels' overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A blood-stained rope lies on the floor in the infamous Saydnaya military prison, just north of Damascus, Syria, Dec. 9, 2024. Crowds gathered to enter the prison, known as the "human slaughterhouse," after thousands of inmates were released following the rebels' overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hilala Meryeh, a 64-year-old Palestinian mother of four, weeps in the middle of an identification room after finding her son's body at the Al-Mojtahed Hospital morgue in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hilala Meryeh, a 64-year-old Palestinian mother of four, weeps in the middle of an identification room after finding her son's body at the Al-Mojtahed Hospital morgue in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
An image of Syrian President Bashar Assad, riddled with bullets, covers a facade of the provincial government office in the aftermath of the opposition's takeover of Hama, Syria, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)
An image of Syrian President Bashar Assad, riddled with bullets, covers a facade of the provincial government office in the aftermath of the opposition's takeover of Hama, Syria, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)
The meeting meeting between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron is shown on a large screen for the crowds gathered near the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Dec. 7, 2024, before it's formal reopening for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
The meeting meeting between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron is shown on a large screen for the crowds gathered near the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Dec. 7, 2024, before it's formal reopening for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Guests watch clergy members file past at the end of an inaugural Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Dec. 8, 2024, hosting its first service since the catastrophic fire of 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Guests watch clergy members file past at the end of an inaugural Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Dec. 8, 2024, hosting its first service since the catastrophic fire of 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
First lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump visit as they sit inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Dec. 7, 2024 in Parism as France's iconic cathedral formally reopened its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
First lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump visit as they sit inside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Dec. 7, 2024 in Parism as France's iconic cathedral formally reopened its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Supporters of opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama celebrate his electoral victory after his opponent conceded, in Accra, Ghana, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Supporters of opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama celebrate his electoral victory after his opponent conceded, in Accra, Ghana, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. wears a bandage on his face after he suffered a fall outside a Senate party luncheon, in Washington, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. wears a bandage on his face after he suffered a fall outside a Senate party luncheon, in Washington, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Palestinian girls vie for donated food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinian girls vie for donated food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Young An Se of South Korea plays a shot against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during the women's singles badminton match at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Young An Se of South Korea plays a shot against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during the women's singles badminton match at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol performs during a rally to demand his impeachment, outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahnn Young-joon)
A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol performs during a rally to demand his impeachment, outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahnn Young-joon)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is lead by Director General Yousif Alobaidli and tour guide Mahra, right, as he visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 9, 2024 during his three day visit of United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is lead by Director General Yousif Alobaidli and tour guide Mahra, right, as he visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 9, 2024 during his three day visit of United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A poster depicting Luigi Mangione hangs outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, in New York, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A poster depicting Luigi Mangione hangs outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, in New York, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Katie Handler, veterinary technician with the New England Wildlife Center, reaches to try to capture an oil-covered goose along the Muddy River, in Brookline, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024, as wildlife rescuers tended to dozens of birds that were soaked in oil after an apparent spill. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Katie Handler, veterinary technician with the New England Wildlife Center, reaches to try to capture an oil-covered goose along the Muddy River, in Brookline, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024, as wildlife rescuers tended to dozens of birds that were soaked in oil after an apparent spill. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Juliet Samaniya, 6, carries a bag of lithium with other children at an illegal mining site in Paseli, Nigeria, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Juliet Samaniya, 6, carries a bag of lithium with other children at an illegal mining site in Paseli, Nigeria, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
An Indigenous Naga man sings during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
An Indigenous Naga man sings during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A pilgrim crawls to the Sanctuary of Lo Vasquez marking the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, in Lo Vasquez, Chile, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A pilgrim crawls to the Sanctuary of Lo Vasquez marking the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, in Lo Vasquez, Chile, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Workers install a sculpture by artist Osmany Betancourt as part of 15th Havana Biennial, in Havana, Cuba, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)
Workers install a sculpture by artist Osmany Betancourt as part of 15th Havana Biennial, in Havana, Cuba, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)
Illinois fans hold mock newspapers with the headline Curdled Dreams in Champaign as the Wisconsin basketball team is introduced at the beginning of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Wisconsin, in Champaign, Ill., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)
Illinois fans hold mock newspapers with the headline Curdled Dreams in Champaign as the Wisconsin basketball team is introduced at the beginning of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Wisconsin, in Champaign, Ill., Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, in New York, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a Time magazine Person of the Year event at the New York Stock Exchange, in New York, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Children reach out for soap balloons during celebrations of St. Nicholas Day in Izium, Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Children reach out for soap balloons during celebrations of St. Nicholas Day in Izium, Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Female Sierra Leonean migrant workers stranded in Lebanon, wait to be repatriated back home, as they are sheltered at a former car dealership shop that was turned into a shelter in Hazmieh, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Female Sierra Leonean migrant workers stranded in Lebanon, wait to be repatriated back home, as they are sheltered at a former car dealership shop that was turned into a shelter in Hazmieh, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Pilgrims sleep outside of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe a day before her feast day in Mexico City, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Pilgrims sleep outside of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe a day before her feast day in Mexico City, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A child plays among space-themed holiday lights near a replica of shuttle Independence at Space Center Houston, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A child plays among space-themed holiday lights near a replica of shuttle Independence at Space Center Houston, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A heart is formed with Dutch clogs at the windmills museum of Zaanse Schan in Zaandijk, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A heart is formed with Dutch clogs at the windmills museum of Zaanse Schan in Zaandijk, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Dec. 6 -12, 2024

Syrian government falls in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family.

Notre Dame Cathedral hosts first Mass since 2019 fire.

Wind-driven California blaze, dubbed the Franklin Fire, prompted evacuations as it burned near Malibu.

President-elect Donald Trump is named Time’s Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends in Vancouver, shattering own record, grossing an estimated 2.2 billion dollars.

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca and Assistant Director of Global Photo Production Courtney Dittmar, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

