WorldDecember 6, 2024

AP Week in Pictures

Nov. 29-Dec.5, 2024

The Associated Press, Associated Press
People gather at the site where former Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed by Israeli airstrikes late September, during a memorial ceremony in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
People gather at the site where former Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed by Israeli airstrikes late September, during a memorial ceremony in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A demonstrator holds a rose while standing under running water from a fire pump used by police during a rally outside the parliament's building to protest against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
A demonstrator holds a rose while standing under running water from a fire pump used by police during a rally outside the parliament's building to protest against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destroyed buildings in the village of Kfar Kila, southern Lebanon, are seen from northern Israel, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Destroyed buildings in the village of Kfar Kila, southern Lebanon, are seen from northern Israel, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli soldier gives instruction to a platoon in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
An Israeli soldier gives instruction to a platoon in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in downtown Ottawa, Dec. 4, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in downtown Ottawa, Dec. 4, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden reacts to watching a traditional dance upon his arrival at the airport in Catumbela, Angola, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
President Joe Biden reacts to watching a traditional dance upon his arrival at the airport in Catumbela, Angola, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hasidic Jewish rabbis gather for the annual group portrait outside Chabad-Lubavitch Worldwide Headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Dec. 1 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Hasidic Jewish rabbis gather for the annual group portrait outside Chabad-Lubavitch Worldwide Headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Dec. 1 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Uruguay's former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, talk during a visit to Mujica's home in Montevideo, Uruguay, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Uruguay's former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, talk during a visit to Mujica's home in Montevideo, Uruguay, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family members accompany the coffin that contain the remains of Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, during a memorial service at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Family members accompany the coffin that contain the remains of Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, during a memorial service at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Beijing-gifted giant panda An An makes his debut appearance to media in Ocean Park in Hong Kong, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
The Beijing-gifted giant panda An An makes his debut appearance to media in Ocean Park in Hong Kong, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nate, 14, left, and Bird, 9, right, hold signs and transgender pride flags as supporters rally outside the Supreme Court, Dec. 4, 2024, in Washington, while arguments are underway in a case regarding a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Nate, 14, left, and Bird, 9, right, hold signs and transgender pride flags as supporters rally outside the Supreme Court, Dec. 4, 2024, in Washington, while arguments are underway in a case regarding a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards 2024, in London, Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards 2024, in London, Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Demonstrators use lasers towards the police during a rally outside the parliament to protest against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union in Tbilisi, Georgia, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Demonstrators use lasers towards the police during a rally outside the parliament to protest against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union in Tbilisi, Georgia, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Kenyan police officer, part of a UN-backed multinational force, patrols a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A Kenyan police officer, part of a UN-backed multinational force, patrols a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lupita Nyong'o poses for photos before attending the Chanel Metiers d'art 2024/25 fashion show at the Impression West Lake venue in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Lupita Nyong'o poses for photos before attending the Chanel Metiers d'art 2024/25 fashion show at the Impression West Lake venue in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shireen Daifallah, who was displaced with her children from northern Gaza, checks an open fire at a camp for displaced people, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Shireen Daifallah, who was displaced with her children from northern Gaza, checks an open fire at a camp for displaced people, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navy officers display their skills during Naval Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Navy officers display their skills during Naval Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soldiers line up for the arrival of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, in London, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Soldiers line up for the arrival of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, in London, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pete Hegseth, center right, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, joined by his wife Jennifer Rauchet, arrives to meet with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Pete Hegseth, center right, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, joined by his wife Jennifer Rauchet, arrives to meet with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brazil's Botafogo soccer team parades through the streets on a truck, during a homecoming celebration after winning the Copa Libertadores title match, in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil's Botafogo soccer team parades through the streets on a truck, during a homecoming celebration after winning the Copa Libertadores title match, in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children are silhouetted against a Christmas tree after the inauguration of the Christmas lighting in Campo Real, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Children are silhouetted against a Christmas tree after the inauguration of the Christmas lighting in Campo Real, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willem Dafoe poses for photographs upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Nosferatu' in London, Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)
Willem Dafoe poses for photographs upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Nosferatu' in London, Dec. 4, 2024. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)Millie Turner/Invision/AP
First lady Jill Biden delivers her holiday message to the nation and to thank the volunteers who helped decorate the White House for the holiday season, in the East Room, in Washington, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
First lady Jill Biden delivers her holiday message to the nation and to thank the volunteers who helped decorate the White House for the holiday season, in the East Room, in Washington, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, holds his freshly cut work featuring a frog with an umbrella, during an interview in Tokyo, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, holds his freshly cut work featuring a frog with an umbrella, during an interview in Tokyo, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Six-year-old Maria displays her tightrope walking skills for alms at a roadside in Prayagraj, India, Dec. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Six-year-old Maria displays her tightrope walking skills for alms at a roadside in Prayagraj, India, Dec. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Syrian opposition fighters stand atop a seized military armored vehicle on the outskirts of Hama, Syria, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Syrian opposition fighters stand atop a seized military armored vehicle on the outskirts of Hama, Syria, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A broken bust of the old Syrian President Hafez Assad, father of the current President Bashar Assad, lies on the ground destroyed by opposition fighters in Aleppo, Syria, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)
A broken bust of the old Syrian President Hafez Assad, father of the current President Bashar Assad, lies on the ground destroyed by opposition fighters in Aleppo, Syria, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nov. 29-Dec.5, 2024

The 13-year civil war in Syria has roared back into prominence with a surprise rebel offensive on Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities and an ancient business hub.

Police in Tibilsi moved to disperse thousands of demonstrators protesting against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

Pete Hegseth fights to save his nomination to be Donald Trump’s defense secretary as the president-elect considered possible replacements in the face of growing questions about the former Fox News host’s personal conduct and ability to win Senate confirmation.

Billionaire Elon Musk and fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy swap ideas with lawmakers about President-elect Donald Trump’s DOGE initiative to dismantle parts of the federal government.

Jill Biden unveils her final White House Christmas decorations as first lady

Mexicans paid their final respects to 93-year-old Silvia Pinal, an actress from Mexico’s Golden Age of cinema in the 1940s and 50s.

A Japanese artist finds solace and global fans with intricate leaf-cutting.

This photo gallery, curated by AP Assistant Director of Photography Courtney Dittmar and photo editor Anita Baca, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images

