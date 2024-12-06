AP Week in Pictures

Nov. 29-Dec.5, 2024

The 13-year civil war in Syria has roared back into prominence with a surprise rebel offensive on Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities and an ancient business hub.

Police in Tibilsi moved to disperse thousands of demonstrators protesting against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

Pete Hegseth fights to save his nomination to be Donald Trump’s defense secretary as the president-elect considered possible replacements in the face of growing questions about the former Fox News host’s personal conduct and ability to win Senate confirmation.

Billionaire Elon Musk and fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy swap ideas with lawmakers about President-elect Donald Trump’s DOGE initiative to dismantle parts of the federal government.

Jill Biden unveils her final White House Christmas decorations as first lady

Mexicans paid their final respects to 93-year-old Silvia Pinal, an actress from Mexico’s Golden Age of cinema in the 1940s and 50s.