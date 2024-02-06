All sections
WorldDecember 8, 2024

AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas top poll going into playoff; Tide ranked ahead of SMU

Georgia moved up to No. 2 behind Oregon in

ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players celebrate a win over Texas after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players celebrate a win over Texas after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) leaps over Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) during a 28-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) leaps over Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) during a 28-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ariona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, left, and quarterback Sam Leavitt, right, celebrate after the team's win in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Iowa State, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ariona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, left, and quarterback Sam Leavitt, right, celebrate after the team's win in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Iowa State, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clemson place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) reacts after kicking the game winning field goal in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Clemson place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) reacts after kicking the game winning field goal in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georgia moved up to No. 2 behind Oregon in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, Texas and Penn State remained in the top five after losing conference championship games and Arizona State appeared in the top 10 for the first time in a decade.

Unbeaten Oregon, with its win over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, will go into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team for the eighth straight week and the unanimous choice for the sixth in a row. The poll was released shortly before the CFP rankings.

Alabama and SMU, both hoping for the final at-large spot in the playoff, were Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, in the Top 25.

Georgia's overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game earned the Bulldogs a three-spot promotion. The Bulldogs, like Oregon, locked up a first-round bye in the playoff.

Notre Dame, idle Saturday and in line for an at-large playoff bid, rose one spot to No. 3 for its highest ranking since late in the 2020 season. Texas and Penn State each slipped two spots and were set to be at-large playoff picks.

Ohio State, Tennessee, Boise State, Indiana and Arizona State — all set to be in the playoff — rounded out the top 10.

Alabama remained No. 11 and SMU dropped three spots to No. 12 after its 34-31 loss to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Clemson earned the ACC's automatic playoff bid and was No. 13 behind the Mustangs.

Arizona State's win over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game gave the Sun Devils their first 11-win season since 1996 and their first top-10 ranking since they were No. 7 following an 8-1 start in 2014.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

