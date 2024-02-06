All sections
WorldDecember 1, 2024

AP Top 25: Ohio St, Miami, Clemson drop; Texas, Penn St, Notre Dame, Georgia in line behind Oregon

Ohio State, Miami and Clemson plunged in

ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Oregon defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) rallies the crowd during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) rallies the crowd during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, center, along with quarterback Quinn Ewers, left, and the rest of the Longhorns, after beating Texas A&M in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, center, along with quarterback Quinn Ewers, left, and the rest of the Longhorns, after beating Texas A&M in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins (29) celebrates after an interception with Abdul Carter (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins (29) celebrates after an interception with Abdul Carter (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, chants with his players after the team's win against Southern California in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, chants with his players after the team's win against Southern California in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates his fumble recovery in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates his fumble recovery in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center, looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center, looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ohio State, Miami and Clemson plunged in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday following their losses during a wild weekend, eight of the top 10 teams moved up one spot and Oregon was No. 1 for the seventh straight week.

The shakeup creates two top-five matchups in conference championship games coming up on Saturday, a day before the College Football Playoff bracket is announced. Oregon, the nation's only unbeaten team, will face No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten game in Indianapolis. No. 2 Texas will play No. 5 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference game in Atlanta, a rematch of their top-five meeting in October won by the Bulldogs.

No. 4 Notre Dame, 11-1 and a winner of 10 straight, won't play again until the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State, which lost for the fourth straight time to Michigan and was knocked out of the Big Ten title game, dropped five spots to No. 7, behind Tennessee.

SMU is No. 8 and followed by Indiana and Boise State. The Broncos are in the top 10 for the first time since 2011 and the highest-ranked Group of Five team, two spots ahead of No. 12 Arizona State, the highest-ranked Big 12 team.

If the Broncos win the Mountain West title and are one of the top four-seeded conference champions in the final CFP rankings, they would receive a bye to the quarterfinals.

Miami's loss at Syracuse cost the Hurricanes a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, and possibly the CFP, and dropped them six spots to No. 14. Clemson, which plays SMU in the ACC game, lost at South Carolina and fell six places to No. 18.

South Carolina has won six straight — four against ranked opponents — and earned a three-rung promotion to No. 13. Mississippi remained No. 15 and was followed by Iowa State and BYU.

Poll points

Ohio State's 13-10 loss to Michigan marked the fifth time this season a top-five team lost to an unranked opponent, the most since it happened five times in 2017.

Miami's 42-38 loss to Syracuse was the 12th by a top-10 team against an unranked opponent, the most since there were 12 such losses in 2021.

It's been 10 years since South Carolina was ranked higher than in-state rival Clemson. In 2014, the Gamecocks were No. 13 following a 3-1 start and finished 7-6 and unranked in Steve Spurrier's last full season as coach.

Notre Dame has its highest ranking since it was No. 4 on Dec. 22, 2020.

In and out

No. 23 Syracuse enters the Top 25 for the first time since Oct. 30, 2022, after winning nine games for the first time since 2018 under first-year coach Fran Brown. The win over Miami was its first over a top-10 opponent since 2017.

No. 25 Memphis, which was last ranked in October 2020, knocked off Tulane as a double-digit road underdog and has 10 wins for the second straight year.

Tulane, which plays at No. 24 Army in the American Athletic Conference title game, went from No. 18 to out of the rankings.

Texas A&M, No. 20 last week, was bounced after losing at home to Texas and dropping its last three SEC games.

Conference call

SEC — 7 (Nos. 2, 5, 6, 11, 13, 15, 22).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 1, 3, 7, 8, 21).

ACC — 4 (Nos. 8, 14, 18, 23).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 12, 16, 17, 20).

AAC — 2 (Nos. 24, 25).

Mountain West — 2 (Nos. 10, 19).

Independent — 1 (No. 4).

Ranked vs. ranked

— No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State in Indianapolis, Big Ten championship.

— No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia in Atlanta, Southeastern Conference championship.

— No. 8 SMU vs. No. 18 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

— No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 19 UNLV in Boise, Idaho, Mountain West championship.

— No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 16 Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, Big 12 championship.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

