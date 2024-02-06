This move from a Group of Five conference to the Power Four is working out all right for SMU. Better than all right, actually.

The Mustangs (8-1) were No. 13 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, their highest ranking in 39 years. More important, they are 5-0 in ACC play following their 48-25 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

That's the best start ever for a team in its first year in a power conference, and the buzz is palpable in Dallas. With three regular-season games left, SMU controls its destiny in the race for the ACC championship game and the College Football Playoff spot that goes to the winner.

The Mustangs' only loss was by three points to Big 12-leading BYU, and they likely will be the second-highest ranked ACC team, behind unbeaten and AP No. 4 Miami, in the first CFP Top 25 to be released Tuesday night.

“Don't get me wrong, we've been humbled to be ranked in the AP poll and the coaches' poll. That's a big deal for our program any time, definitely in year one (in the ACC),” coach Rhett Lashlee said. “Now Tuesday night you find out what the group whose rankings matter now the rest of the way think about you. We're going to find out where we are Tuesday. We know we have a lot to play for these last three games.”

SMU has an open date this week, then plays Boston College at home, visits Virginia and hosts California. All three have losing records in the ACC.

The Mustangs played the previous 11 seasons in the American Athletic Conference. They went unbeaten in league play last year, beat Tulane in the championship game and lost to Boston College in the Fenway Bowl. Their 11 wins were their most since the 1982 “Pony Express” team won the same number.

The Atlantic Coast Conference in September 2023 invited SMU to join Cal and Stanford in the expanded conference. SMU celebrated the move as a return to the big-time. The Mustangs had played in three Group of Five leagues since the Southwest Conference folded in 1995, its demise starting when the NCAA “death penalty” shut down SMU's program in 1987 for rampant rules violations. The program restarted in 1989.

The Mustangs' big-play offense is scoring 40 points per game and has than 450 yards of total offense in all five ACC games. Kevin Jennings has thrown for a touchdown of at least 80 yards in three straight games and Miami transfer Brashard Smith averages 100 yards rushing per game. The defense ranks among the best in the league.

“I think it means SMU, our program, belongs at this level and our program is capable of competing at a high level at this level,” Lashlee said. “We're not done and we've not accomplished anything yet. But we've put ourselves in position in the middle of November that we're competing for a conference championship in the ACC in our first year in the league. Our players and staff deserve a ton of credit for that.”

