Coco Gauff of the United States returns a backhand shot to Katie Boulter of Great Britain during their women's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers peep through curtains to watch a match between France's Gael Monfils and Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Atlanta Falcons players celebrate place kicker Younghoe Koo's game-winning 58-yard-field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Minnesota Twins' Austin Martin slides into third base after a single hit by teammate Carlos Correa during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) as forward Breanna Stewart (30) and forward Jonquel Jones (35) defend during the second half of a WNBA basketball second-round playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, duels for the ball with Alaves' Carlos Benavidez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tyler Reddick (45) has his tires changed on pit road during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) struggles for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Mason Mount during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans at the Oakland Coliseum watch during the third inning of a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Mets' David Peterson pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Braga's Bruma celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between SC Braga and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira) ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit, left, is tackled by Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jasmine Suwannapura, of Thailand, celebrates with her trophy after winning the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Rogers, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Runners start the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Flyers' Samuel Ersson waits to warm up before a preseason NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line to win the Men Elite road race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Landreth from Glen Ellyn Illinois wears a bag on his head before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels. The White Sox are going for the MLB record for loses122 if they lose tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Delante Johnson, left, punches Puerto Rico's Yomar Alamo, right, during their welterweight boxing bout Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. Johnson won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Soldier Field is reflected in the visor of Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Islanders' Pierre Engvall, center, battles for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers' Cam York, left, and Travis Sanheim during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and France's Julien Bernard climb Zurichbergstrasse during the Men Elite road race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) ASSOCIATED PRESS