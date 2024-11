Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller, center, dunks between Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, and Jeff Dowtin Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. compete in the ice dance rhythm dance program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series competition in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack (81) stands on his head as he celebrates his touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the fourth quarter of a CFL eastern conference final football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, catches a 16-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Inter Milan's fans cheer for their team prior to a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, and Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone, right, fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) ASSOCIATED PRESS

West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Niklas Hojgaard of Denmark plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the third round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) trips over Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is challenged by Osasuna's Lucas Torro during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Zaquin Moses, left connects with a punch against Michael Ruiz, right, during the fourth round of a Super-Featherweight bout Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. Zaquin Moses win by unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) ASSOCIATED PRESS

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, right, drives against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on 15th hole during the second round of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Charalampos Pitsolis of Greece crosses the finish line to win the 41st Athens Marathon, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

England's captain Jos Buttler throws his bat as he walks off the field, caught by West Indies' captain Rovman Powell for 83 runs, during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, shoots as San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, top, defends and center Ivica Zubac watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sturm's Otar Kiteishvili, left, challenges Dortmund's Felix Nmecha during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Sturm Graz in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning against China's Qinwen Zheng in their women's singles final match of the WTA finals at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, is tackled by Ireland's Garry Ringrose, during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Britain's Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan, centre, sprints to win the Prudential Singapore Tour De France Criterium, Sunday, November 10th, 2024. (AP Photo/Danial Hakim) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken reacts after conceding a goal scored by Fulham's Harry Wilson, his sides first goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tyler Reddick, right, and Ryan Blaney race during a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS