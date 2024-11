Milwaukee Bucks' AJ Johnson, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, center, and Adem Bona during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shara Magomedov, right, punches Armen Petrosyan during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ASSOCIATED PRESS

UConn basketball players Paige Bueckers, left, Ashlynn Shade, bottom center, Sarah Strong, top center, and Azzi Fudd pose for pictures during the Big East NCAA college basketball media day in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Igor Jesus of Brazil's Botafogo celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal against Uruguay's Penarol during a Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg soccer match at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Players set up during media day for the baseball World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pakistan's Saim Ayub jumps but fails to take a catch from a shot by England's Jamie Smith on the boundary edge during day one of the third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Liberty, their supporters, local officials and others celebrate during a ceremony after a parade in honor of the Liberty's WNBA basketball championship at City Hall in New York, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Andre Ramalho of Brazil's Corinthians tackles Juan Nardoni of Argentina's Racing Club during a Copa Sudamericana semifinal first leg soccer match at Neo Quimica arena in Sao Paulo, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, middle, celebrates his walk-off grand slam home run against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spain's rider Marc Marquez steers his motorcycle during a practice round of Thailand's MotoGP at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Southampton's Ryan Manning, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Rico Lewis, center, and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darren Staples) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, right, falls next to Barcelona's Marc Casado during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts as he speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas wide receiver Silas Bolden, left, dives extra yards past Vanderbilt safety Dontae Carter, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a save as he gets knocked over by Tampa Bay Lightning center Luke Glendening during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

China's Zheng Qinwen gestures after winning against Sofia Kenin of the United States in the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yin Ruoning of China kisses the trophy during the awards ceremony after winning the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country club in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Austria's Manuel Feller speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Soelden, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) try to avoid contact with downed Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki, bottom left, and Eagles' Zack Baun (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) drops a pass in the end zone with Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in the finals second of the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston. The Texans won 23-20. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS