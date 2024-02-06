NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has made an unannounced trip to New York to appear on “ Saturday Night Live,” briefly stepping away from the battleground states where she’s been campaigning with just three days to go before the election.

Harris departed on Air Force Two after a campaign stop on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was scheduled to head to Detroit, but once the aircraft was in the air, aides said it was actually going to New York.

Her appearance on the show was confirmed by three people familiar with Harris' plans who were not authorized to speak publicly about them. It is the final SNL episode before Election Day on Tuesday.

Actor Maya Rudolph first played Harris on the show in 2019 and has reprised her role this season, doing a spot-on impression of the vice president, including calling herself “Momala.”

Rudolph opened the show’s season premiere with the line: “Well, well, well. Look who fell out of that coconut tree.” And she’s joked about keeping President Joe Biden in his place.

Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, has been played by former cast member Andy Samberg and Biden is played by Dana Carvey, who also famously played then-President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.

Rudolph's performance has won critical and comedic acclaim — including from Harris herself.

“Maya Rudolph — I mean, she’s so good,” Harris said last month on ABC's “The View.” “She had the whole thing, the suit, the jewelry, everything!”