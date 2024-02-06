AP sources: Chinese hackers targeted cellphones used by Trump, Vance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chinese hackers targeted cellphones used by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, two people familiar with the matter said Friday.

It was not immediately clear what data if any may have been taken, but U.S. officials are investigating, according to the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

An FBI statement did not confirm that Trump and Vance were among the potential targets but said it was investigating “unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by actors affiliated with the People’s Republic of China.”

“Agencies across the U.S. Government are collaborating to aggressively mitigate this threat and are coordinating with our industry partners to strengthen cyber defenses across the commercial communications sector,” the FBI said.

U.S. officials believe Trump and Vance are among several people whose phone numbers are believed to have been targeted and suspect it to be part of a larger cyber-espionage campaign launched by China, the person said.