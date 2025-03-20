TORONTO (AP) — New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call an snap election on Sunday, a Canadian government official familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly said the vote is expected to take place on April 28. The official says Carney will go to the governor-general on Sunday and request to dissolve Parliament. The governor-general holds a constitutional and ceremonial role as the representative of Canada's head of state, King Charles III.

Carney was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on Friday as the country faces a trade war brought by U.S. President Donald Trump and threats of annexation.