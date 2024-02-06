All sections
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Vivid, shocking or thought-provoking tattoos are showcased in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Tattoo artists from around the world converged on Paris for a special convention showcasing their creativity and their creations. Visitors sported tattoos from the crown of the head down to their toes and everywhere in between.

A man gets a tattoo done during a Tattoo Convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man gets a tattoo done during a Tattoo Convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman with a tattooed back attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman with a tattooed back attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man gets a tattoo on his back during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man gets a tattoo on his back during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man with a tattoo on is chest attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man with a tattoo on is chest attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man with a tattooed back attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man with a tattooed back attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A tattoo artist draws the base of a tattoo on a man's arm during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A tattoo artist draws the base of a tattoo on a man's arm during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man lies on a bed as he waits for ink to dry during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man lies on a bed as he waits for ink to dry during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman looks at her phone while getting a tattoo during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman looks at her phone while getting a tattoo during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman waits to be tattooed during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman waits to be tattooed during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Men with tattoos on their backs take part in a contest during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Men with tattoos on their backs take part in a contest during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man gets a tattoo done during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man gets a tattoo done during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man with a tattoo on his back attends a photo session during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man with a tattoo on his back attends a photo session during a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man gets a tattoo done during a Tattoo Convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man gets a tattoo done during a Tattoo Convention, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman with tattooed legs attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A woman with tattooed legs attends a tattoo convention, in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

