WorldNovember 14, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Thick smog shrouds Asian cities

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thick smog shrouded New Delhi and other cities around South and Southeast Asia as air pollution levels soared Thursday.

AP News, Associated Press
Commuters wait at a traffic signal surrounded by smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commuters wait at a traffic signal surrounded by smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A thick layer of smog covers central in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A thick layer of smog covers central in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A fruit seller arranges his stall in early morning as smog envelopes the area of Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A fruit seller arranges his stall in early morning as smog envelopes the area of Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A boy walks with drinking water as smoke rises from a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Thursday, Nov.14, 2024. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A boy walks with drinking water as smoke rises from a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Thursday, Nov.14, 2024. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A woman wearing a face mask walks on a street in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A woman wearing a face mask walks on a street in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Pigeons rest on a traffic light post surrounded by a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Pigeons rest on a traffic light post surrounded by a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A cyclist crosses a road as smog envelopes the area of Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A cyclist crosses a road as smog envelopes the area of Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Nguyen Van Thai, wearing a face mask, exercises by the West Lake under a hazy sky in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Nguyen Van Thai, wearing a face mask, exercises by the West Lake under a hazy sky in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Commuters walk amidst a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commuters walk amidst a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A commuter wearing a mask rides on a road enveloped by smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A commuter wearing a mask rides on a road enveloped by smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A Delhi government vehicle sprinkles water to control air pollution as a thick layer of smog envelops the city, New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A Delhi government vehicle sprinkles water to control air pollution as a thick layer of smog envelops the city, New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A worker sweeps a pathway surrounded by a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A worker sweeps a pathway surrounded by a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A family on a motorcycle waits at a traffic signal surrounded by smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A family on a motorcycle waits at a traffic signal surrounded by smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A man leans on a tree on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A man leans on a tree on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
The sun shines through a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
The sun shines through a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
People wearing face masks wait at a traffic signal in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
People wearing face masks wait at a traffic signal in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
A bird flies through a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A bird flies through a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A woman wearing a face mask rides under a hazy sky in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
A woman wearing a face mask rides under a hazy sky in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Air pollution in the region worsens particularly in winter when the burning of crop residue in agricultural areas coincides with cooler temperatures that trap the smoke. The smoke is blown into cities, where there are more people and where auto emissions further add to the pollution. Emissions from industries without pollution controls and the use of coal to produce electricity are also linked to poor air quality in urban areas.

Several studies have estimated more than a million Indians die each year from air pollution-related diseases.

New Delhi’s air quality fell into the severe category, according to SAFAR, India’s main environmental monitoring agency. It measures particulate matter in the air that can enter the lungs.

In many areas of the city, the levels were more than 50 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended safe limit. Forecasters warned air quality will worsen before the arrival of cold winds next week that could blow away the smog.

Lahore, Pakistan, which is on the border with India, had an air quality index level considered hazardous, according to the Swiss group IQAir, which tracks global air quality.

The levels in Hanoi, Vietnam, were unhealthy, according to IQAir.

Transport, industry and construction were the main causes of bad air in Hanoi, Nguyen Hoang Anh, deputy head of the environmental quality management division at the ministry’s Pollution Control Department told state media on Monday.

Hanoi has around 1 million cars and nearly 7 million motorbikes. Many are old and don’t meet emission standards. Construction projects also don’t stop dust from escaping, and factories use fossil fuel for power, contributing to the city’s smog.

Bangkok’s air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups on IQAir. The Meteorological Department said air ventilation rates have been poor recently and an atmospheric inversion layer caused airborne particles to accumulate.

