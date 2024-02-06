AP PHOTOS: The world watches as US election results trickle in

From coast to coast, Americans watched the results of a pivotal election Tuesday for the next president of the United States with a mix of tension, elation, relief and resignation as the votes were counted.

The race pitted Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump.

Young and old mingled in crowds in public spaces, such as Times Square in New York City and college campuses, seeking out communities of friends to share the night and the roller coaster of emotions as the votes were tallied.