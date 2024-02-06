All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 6, 2024

AP PHOTOS: The world watches as US election results trickle in

From coast to coast, Americans watched the results of a

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Screens show poll results in Times Square in New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Screens show poll results in Times Square in New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lawson Beard, who said he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and is anxious about the election results, watches coverage at Comet Tavern on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lawson Beard, who said he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and is anxious about the election results, watches coverage at Comet Tavern on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pim Moynihan, of San Diego, watches election results on her phone as she lays on a wall along Mission Beach on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Pim Moynihan, of San Diego, watches election results on her phone as she lays on a wall along Mission Beach on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students and staff watch early returns during an election night watch party at the University of Detroit Mercy, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Students and staff watch early returns during an election night watch party at the University of Detroit Mercy, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young girl holds a "Black Voters for Harris-Walz" sign outside of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' election night watch party at Howard University, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
A young girl holds a "Black Voters for Harris-Walz" sign outside of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' election night watch party at Howard University, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Howard University students watch live election results during a watch party near an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Howard University students watch live election results during a watch party near an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris look at election results during an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris look at election results during an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children watch results come in on a television screen at the DFL election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Children watch results come in on a television screen at the DFL election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lisa Matassa of Nashville watches results during a watch party for Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lisa Matassa of Nashville watches results during a watch party for Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bartender serves drinks with the pictures of the Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on U.S. Election Day to customers watching results roll in at a bar in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Bartender serves drinks with the pictures of the Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on U.S. Election Day to customers watching results roll in at a bar in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mike and Dolly Rump of Madison, Fla., watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Mike and Dolly Rump of Madison, Fla., watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding posters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the beach in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding posters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the beach in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris watch as the first results from the state of South Carolina come in during an election night watch party at the Babylon cinema in central Berlin, Germany, early Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris watch as the first results from the state of South Carolina come in during an election night watch party at the Babylon cinema in central Berlin, Germany, early Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guests watch the screen showing a live broadcast of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election results at Good Heavens Bar Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Guests watch the screen showing a live broadcast of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election results at Good Heavens Bar Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as they watch televised reports for the 2024 U.S. presidential election during a watch party in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as they watch televised reports for the 2024 U.S. presidential election during a watch party in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the images of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the images of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Art teacher Prithviraj Kambli paints posters of of US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, outside his school in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Art teacher Prithviraj Kambli paints posters of of US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, outside his school in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS

From coast to coast, Americans watched the results of a pivotal election Tuesday for the next president of the United States with a mix of tension, elation, relief and resignation as the votes were counted.

The race pitted Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump.

Young and old mingled in crowds in public spaces, such as Times Square in New York City and college campuses, seeking out communities of friends to share the night and the roller coaster of emotions as the votes were tallied.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Others sought solitude or quieter spaces, such as a darkened beach or the end of a tavern bar, where the glow of hand-held devices or neon lights illuminated the results as they trickled in.

Some prayed. Some rejoiced.

And the world watched, too. From Taiwan to Jerusalem to India and beyond, many around the globe waited for the outcome of an election and wondered just how it would affect their lives in the coming days, months and years.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy