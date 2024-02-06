NAGAPATTINAM, India (AP) — He was a young boy playing cricket with friends on a beach around 9:30 in the morning when a 9.1 magnitude earthquake violently shook the earth, and a tsunami struck from Indonesia to India two decades ago.

Life changed for Yusuf Ansari, now a 32-year-old motor rickshaw driver.

“Out of nowhere, we saw a boat tossed by the waves, followed by a massive rush of dark water and a big wave of water. It all happened so fast. Everyone around panicked. They didn’t even think about their boats or homes,” Ansari said, adding that everyone just ran to higher ground as quickly as possible.

The massive Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami was triggered by a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island. The giant wall of water killed about 230,000 people in a dozen countries as far away as East Africa.

Next Thursday, organizations of fishermen plan to observe a minute's silence, pour milk in the sea and offer flowers and prayers at the graves of the dead and the worst-hit spots along the coast to commemorate the tsunami anniversary.

Jaya, 44, recalls how her life turned upside down for her family. Her husband, Varadarajan, was out fishing in the deep sea, leaving her at home with three children.