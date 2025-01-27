All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 27, 2025

AP PHOTOS: The rail tracks of Auschwitz still cross the area as aging reminders of horror

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — During World War II, men, women and children were transported from across Europe to Auschwitz-Birkenau, horrendous journeys in which they were packed into cramped cattle cars.

ODED BALILTY, Associated Press
Trees and bushes growing around the old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Trees and bushes growing around the old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow blankets railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Snow blankets railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, are seen next to the former camp's parking in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, are seen next to the former camp's parking in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow blankets railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Snow blankets railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, runs along stores in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, runs along stores in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, runs next to a bus station in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, runs next to a bus station in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, runs along a road in the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, runs along a road in the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow blankets railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Snow blankets railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 24. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cuts through a field in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 24. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cut through the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 24. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cut through the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 24. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cut through the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cut through the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cut through the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, cut through the town of Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers lie on the old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Flowers lie on the old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People visit railroad tracks and a carriage used for prisoner transports in WWII, just outside the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
People visit railroad tracks and a carriage used for prisoner transports in WWII, just outside the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 25. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, run outside the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Old railroad tracks once used to transport Jews and others from across Europe to Auschwitz, the Nazi German extermination and labor camp, run outside the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — During World War II, men, women and children were transported from across Europe to Auschwitz-Birkenau, horrendous journeys in which they were packed into cramped cattle cars.

They arrived onto an unloading platform, known as the ramp, where Nazi doctors made selections, deciding who would be murdered immediately and who would be used for slave labor.

Many of those rail tracks are abandoned but still exist within the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, stark reminders of the industrial nature of the killing. But they also extend beyond the memorial site, cutting through fields and running along family homes and a bus station, aging testaments of the horrors making their mark on life today.

In all, 1.1 million people perished at Auschwitz in gas chambers or from disease, starvation and exhaustion. About 90% of the victims were Jewish, while Poles, Roma and Sinti, and Soviet prisoners of war were also among the victims.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The camp was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945.

Nazi Germany established its largest extermination camp in Oswiecim — the name of the Polish town that was called Auschwitz under German occupation — because it was centrally located in Europe, with the railway infrastructure making it possible to transport Jews there from all across Europe — from Belgium, France and the Netherlands, from Italy and from Hungary.

On the grounds of Birkenau there is a memorial in the form of a rail carriage dedicated to the memory of the 420,000 Hungarian Jews who were deported to Auschwitz from May to July 1944.

On Monday, the world will mark the 80th anniversary of the camp’s liberation, with elderly survivors of Nazi atrocities gathering with state leaders and royalty.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 27
Middle East latest: Israel allows Palestinians to return to ...
WorldJan. 27
Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez unveil musical ‘Kiss of the Spid...
WorldJan. 27
Dubai's ceaseless boom is putting strains on its residents
WorldJan. 27
Israel begins allowing Palestinians to return to northern Ga...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's snake soup is slithering away but still simmers in a decades-old kitchen
WorldJan. 27
AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's snake soup is slithering away but still simmers in a decades-old kitchen
Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed after Wall Street edges back from its record
WorldJan. 27
Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed after Wall Street edges back from its record
Percival Everett's 'James' awarded Carnegie Medal for fiction
WorldJan. 27
Percival Everett's 'James' awarded Carnegie Medal for fiction
A Sundance documentary called ‘The Stringer’ disputes who took AP’s 'napalm girl' photo in Vietnam
WorldJan. 27
A Sundance documentary called ‘The Stringer’ disputes who took AP’s 'napalm girl' photo in Vietnam
Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Washington
WorldJan. 26
Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Washington
Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, turn to faith amid deportation fears
WorldJan. 26
Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, turn to faith amid deportation fears
Russia says its troops have captured a strategic town in eastern Ukraine
WorldJan. 26
Russia says its troops have captured a strategic town in eastern Ukraine
Trump’s Palestinian refugee idea falls flat with Jordan and confounds a Senate ally
WorldJan. 26
Trump’s Palestinian refugee idea falls flat with Jordan and confounds a Senate ally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy