AP PHOTOS: The month of December in pictures

An opposition fighter steps on a broken bust of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad in Damascus, Syria, Sunday Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hilala Meryeh, a 64-year-old Palestinian mother of four, weeps in the middle of the dingy identification room after finding her son's body at the Al-Mojtahed Hospital morgue in Damascus, Syria, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Many are flocking to morgues, hoping to identify loved ones who were either killed or imprisoned under President Bashar Assad's government, which collapsed over the weekend. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The setting sun casts a warm glow through the windows as Syrians walk through the infamous Saydnaya military prison in the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. More than a week after the rebels overthrew Bashar al-Assad's regime, Syrians continue to visit the prison, known as the "human slaughterhouse." (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Military chaplain Yurii of the 24th Mechanized Brigade holds a church service for an infantry unit during Christmas near the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ivanna, warms her dog in front of a destroyed burning car after a recent Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this picture taken through a window, President-elect Donald Trump, from left, Trump's pick for the planned Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend the NCAA college football game between Army and Navy at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Kenyan police officer, part of a UN-backed multinational force, patrols a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian child wounded during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip receives treatment at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wounded security officer looks on after being shot by armed gangs at the General Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean Feguens Regala) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man shows two ropes tied in the shape of nooses, found in the infamous Saydnaya military prison, just north of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Crowds are gathering to enter the prison, known as the "human slaughterhouse," some hoping to find relatives who were held there, after thousands of inmates were released following the rebels' overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, is empty on Sunday morning , Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georges Elia decorates a Christmas tree inside St. George Melkite Catholic Church, that was destroyed by Israeli airstrike, in the town of Dardghaya in southern Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli residents in a hot water pool coming from a drilling project which exposed a subterranean hydrothermal spring near Mount Bental in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young girl walks in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Choristers of St Paul's choir, including girls for first time in 900-year history, rehearse for the Christmas services in St Paul's Cathedral, in London, Monday, Dec. 23 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pilgrim crawls to the Sanctuary of Lo Vasquez marking the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, in Lo Vasquez, Valparaiso, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ralph Fiennes poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Return" on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP) Matt Licari/Invision/AP

Workers install a piece by artist Osmany Betancourt as part of 15th Havana Biennial, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, center, and Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, right, leave after a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Radio City Rockettes perform the Parade of the Wooden Soldiers dance during the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indian army soldiers perform Kalari Payattu, a traditional exercise in Kolkata, India, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 during the military tattoo celebrating the Victory Day, marking the India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war to liberate Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A butcher throws a turkey for sale to customers during the annual Christmas Meat Auction at Smithfield Market in London, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cinthia Falcon, right, dressed as Santa Claus, pushes a cart filled with gifts to deliver to children at a pre-Christmas celebration organized by "Los Chicos de la Via" soup kitchen, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama celebrate his victory after his opponent conceded in Accra, Ghana, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A great blue heron flies inside Florida's Everglades National Park, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards 2024 on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A spectator waits for the start of the annual Christmas lottery draw, known as El Gordo, or The Fat One, at Madrid's Teatro Real, Spain, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young An Se of South Korea plays a shot against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during a women's singles badminton match at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Markus Mueller, of Austria, soars through the air during his qualification jump at the first stage of the 73rd Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS