It is common that from one year to the next, plaster figures lose a hand, a nose, a finger or even the entire head. However, some people decide not to replace their figurine but to restore it, because they were a gift or have been with them for years.

“It is cheaper to buy one, but it is not so much the one you buy, but the one someone has given you, (it’s) why you have it. Nothing more,” said María Sánchez Arena, 61, who this time of the year helps restoring baby Jesus figurines.

Mexicans often keep the figurines during the Christmas season in Nativity scenes displayed in homes, and on Candlemas they take them to church to be blessed.