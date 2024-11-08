All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 8, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees flock to rivers for prayers to the sun god

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to rivers and bodies of water across India to pray to the sun god as part of the Chhath festival this week.

AP News, Associated Press
Devotees gather to perform rituals during Chhath festival in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Devotees gather to perform rituals during Chhath festival in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees pray on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foam flows during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Devotees pray on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foam flows during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees gather by the river Brahmaputra and offer prayers during Chhath festival in Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Hindu devotees gather by the river Brahmaputra and offer prayers during Chhath festival in Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women devotees get ready on the banks of the river Yamuna to offer prayers to the sun god during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Women devotees get ready on the banks of the river Yamuna to offer prayers to the sun god during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women devotees offer prayers to the sun god on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Women devotees offer prayers to the sun god on the banks of the river Yamuna during the Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A devotee takes a dip in the river Yamuna before offering prayers to the sun god during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A devotee takes a dip in the river Yamuna before offering prayers to the sun god during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devotees arrive on the banks of the river Yamuna to offer prayers as smog envelops the skyline during the Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Devotees arrive on the banks of the river Yamuna to offer prayers as smog envelops the skyline during the Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A devotee prays on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foam flows during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A devotee prays on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foam flows during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A couple sits with offerings on the banks of the river Yamuna during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A couple sits with offerings on the banks of the river Yamuna during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child lies next to offerings brought by devotees on the banks of the river Yamuna during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, India, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A child lies next to offerings brought by devotees on the banks of the river Yamuna during Chhath festival in Noida, near New Delhi, India, India, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to rivers and bodies of water across India to pray to the sun god as part of the Chhath festival this week.

In Noida, on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi, families gathered at the Yamuna river, which is covered with white toxic foam as a result of pollutants discharged from nearby industries.

Women in brightly colored saris waded into the knee-deep water flecked with blobs of white foam. Some carried a coconut or other fruits as an offering to thank Lord Surya, the god of the sun, for sustaining life on earth as they sought divine blessings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Yamuna is considered one of India’s most sacred rivers, and Hindu devotees have continued to use it despite warnings about the toxic foam. A court in Delhi on Wednesday forbade worshipers from performing rituals on the bank of the heavily polluted river over health and safety concerns, local media reported, yet thousands gathered on Thursday and Friday at the river banks to immerse themselves in the river and drinks it water.

From the financial capital Mumbai to Hyderabad in the south and Guwahati in the east, thousands of men, women and children did the same.

The Chhath festival, celebrated after the Hindu festival of Diwali, originated in the country's eastern states, with large celebrations in Bihar and Jharkand, and extends to Nepal. Over the years, it has grown more popular across India, often introduced as migrants from eastern states mark the festival away from home.

The rituals, which stretch over four days, include a holy dip in the river and a period of fasting and abstaining from drinking water. On the last two days, devotees stand in the waters to pray to the sun as it rises and sets, with some families camping out overnight along the banks.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy