PRAYAGRAJ, India (AP) — It’s late evening in the city of Prayagraj and the roadside vendors selling snacks are packing up their wares to shut for the night. Under the large fig trees, between two paved streets, a group of people is unpacking their bedding of brightly printed blankets. Using their bags as pillows and covering themselves from head to toe with the blankets to ward off cold and mosquitoes, they will spend the night there.

The massive, fluted tree trunks are painted with bright colorful patterns signaling Prayagraj’s preparation for the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival, during which tens of millions are expected to visit.

Hindu devotees will keep arriving in the north Indian city from across the country to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Many will sustain themselves with little more than their faith.

They sound cheerful, accepting the discomforts they have to put up with.

On the banks near the confluence, amidst bustling crowds, 61-year-old Om Prakash Dube from Ayodhya is sitting on a blanket spread over a plastic sheet on the ground.

“I eat little so that I do not have the need to visit the public toilets frequently,” said Dube, who has already spent a night in the open and is planning to stay another to catch the first two auspicious bathing days.