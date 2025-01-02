People stand outside their homes at a residential area as members of the new security forces take part in an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government stand in guard as they take part in an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the new security forces fires a heavy machine gun into the sky to display strength during an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the new security forces take part in an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the new security forces detains a man suspected of being part of militias of the ousted president Bashar Assad, during an operation at a residential area in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand in line before members of the new security forces check their IDs during an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad, at a residential area, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the new security forces search an apartment during an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad, at a residential area, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the new security forces destroys a diploma with an image depicting the late Syrian President Hafez Assad during an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad, at a residential area, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the new security forces searches an apartment during an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad, at a residential area, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government stand on a armoured vehicle next to the people as they take part in an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the new security forces move on the top of a tank during an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the new security forces reload a heavy machine gun during an operation to detain, according to the state media, militiamen affiliated with ousted president Bashar Assad in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the new security forces detain men suspected of being part of militias of the ousted president Bashar Assad, during an operation on a residential area in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government detain a man suspected of being part of militias of the ousted president Bashar Assad, during an operation on a residential area in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Detained men, suspected of being part of militias of the ousted president Bashar Assad, are driven in a bus as members of the new security forces take part in an operation to detain them on a residential area in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young men cheer as members of the new security forces, primarily fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), fire into the air in celebration after spending most of the day searching for militiamen loyal to ousted President Bashar Assad who refused to surrender their weapons to the new authorities in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

