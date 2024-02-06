All sections
WorldDecember 5, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Starlings, Indonesia's bicycle coffee sellers, peddle the streets of Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Bicycles roam the streets of Indonesia's capital with dozens of plastic sachets of coffee and other packaged drinks dangling from their handlebars. Tied in the back are large thermos bottles with hot water, an ice box and equipment for making coffee.

TATAN SYUFLANA and EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press
A 'Starlings' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rides on a busy street at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starlings' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rides on a busy street at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, prepares to leave for work outside his boarding where he lives with other vendors in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, prepares to leave for work outside his boarding where he lives with other vendors in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, checks his bicycle outside his rented house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, checks his bicycle outside his rented house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rides his bike in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rides his bike in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, serves a customer in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, serves a customer in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, prepares instant coffee for a customer in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, prepares instant coffee for a customer in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, serves a customer in Jakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, serves a customer in Jakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, centre, attends a prayer at a mosque near his boarding house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Sander, a 50-year-old 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, centre, attends a prayer at a mosque near his boarding house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, right, waits for customers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, right, waits for customers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bicycles of coffee vendors hang on a wall in a settlement of mobile coffee traders in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Bicycles of coffee vendors hang on a wall in a settlement of mobile coffee traders in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, takes a break outside a cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, takes a break outside a cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saiful, a supplier of coffee for 'Starling' bicycle coffee sellers, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, looks out from his shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Saiful, a supplier of coffee for 'Starling' bicycle coffee sellers, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, looks out from his shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saiful, a supplier of coffee for 'Starling' bicycle coffee sellers, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, hands a box of instant coffee to an assistant at his shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Saiful, a supplier of coffee for 'Starling' bicycle coffee sellers, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, hands a box of instant coffee to an assistant at his shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rests on the ground beside his bike in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rests on the ground beside his bike in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, waits for customers at the end of office hours in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, waits for customers at the end of office hours in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cups of coffee lie on a table at a street-side stall in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Cups of coffee lie on a table at a street-side stall in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, walks down the stairs of his boarding house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, walks down the stairs of his boarding house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, prepares drinks for customers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, prepares drinks for customers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rides through an alley in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A 'Starling' bicycle coffee seller, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, rides through an alley in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
'Starling' bicycle coffee sellers, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, ride on a busy street at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
'Starling' bicycle coffee sellers, an abbreviation for Starbucks Keliling or mobile Starbucks, ride on a busy street at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The bicycle coffee sellers are known as Starlings, an abbreviation of Starbucks Keliling, or mobile Starbucks, although they have no connection to the giant global coffee company. They sell coffee on sidewalks, in parks and at construction sites. From dawn to midnight, Starlings are always available, making them one of the most popular coffee suppliers in the country.

Starbucks Indonesia did not respond to a request for comment on the use of its name.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest coffee producer, has a coffee culture that is unevenly distributed, with richer customers purchasing their brews from upscale coffee shops and poorer residents buying instant coffee from Starlings for less than half the price. Overall, 79% of Indonesians are coffee drinkers, and most have at least one cup a day, according to Snapcart, an Indonesian research agency.

From his small room in a settlement known as Starling Village because of the large number of Starling riders living there, Syaiful, a coffee supplier, can sell more than 1,000 sachets of coffee and other packaged drinks per day to hundreds of Starling riders. Continuing his father’s legacy, he also equips sellers with bicycles and equipment.

One vendor, 50-year-old Sander from East Java, has been selling beverages for a decade. He has witnessed how Jakarta’s coffee culture has evolved with mobile sellers replacing traditional kiosks. Despite competition, Sander sells about 65 cups of drinks a day, earning 4,000 rupiah ($0.25) per cup.

Becoming a Starling coffee seller requires only a small amount of money to buy the instant coffee and rent the bicycle and other equipment.

