JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Bicycles roam the streets of Indonesia's capital with dozens of plastic sachets of coffee and other packaged drinks dangling from their handlebars. Tied in the back are large thermos bottles with hot water, an ice box and equipment for making coffee.

The bicycle coffee sellers are known as Starlings, an abbreviation of Starbucks Keliling, or mobile Starbucks, although they have no connection to the giant global coffee company. They sell coffee on sidewalks, in parks and at construction sites. From dawn to midnight, Starlings are always available, making them one of the most popular coffee suppliers in the country.

Starbucks Indonesia did not respond to a request for comment on the use of its name.