WorldNovember 6, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Stark contrast between Harris and Trump supporters as election margin becomes razor thin

As election night progressed, Americans were fixated on results trickling in, their faces giving way to despair or celebration as states were called for Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

AP News, Associated Press
Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leave an election night campaign watch party after it was announced that she would not speak on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leave an election night campaign watch party after it was announced that she would not speak on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump react to news that Trump won the state of Georgia during a watch party in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump react to news that Trump won the state of Georgia during a watch party in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter waiting during an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
A supporter waiting during an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters react as they watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supporters react as they watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man, who declined to give his name, reacts while watching election results update on a jumbo screen television in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A man, who declined to give his name, reacts while watching election results update on a jumbo screen television in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend an Arizona Democrats watch party on election night Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People attend an Arizona Democrats watch party on election night Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Karen Vaughn, center, reacts with her husband Billy, left, and daughter Anna as they watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Karen Vaughn, center, reacts with her husband Billy, left, and daughter Anna as they watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters react after it was announced that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris would not speak at election night campaign watch party on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Supporters react after it was announced that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris would not speak at election night campaign watch party on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump react to news that Trump won the state of Georgia during a watch party in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump react to news that Trump won the state of Georgia during a watch party in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris look at election results during an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris look at election results during an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump cheer as Pennsylvania votes are counted, during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump cheer as Pennsylvania votes are counted, during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leah Charles, left, and Tianna Adams, North Carolina A&T students, gathers with other students for an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Leah Charles, left, and Tianna Adams, North Carolina A&T students, gathers with other students for an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters react as they watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supporters react as they watch election results at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessica Reid reacts while watching election results update on a jumbo screen television in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Jessica Reid reacts while watching election results update on a jumbo screen television in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump supporters were ecstatic at a campaign watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump supporters were ecstatic at a campaign watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Harris supporters looked on in dismay when it was announced she would not speak at a campaign watch party on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

It was all smiles and hugs at some watch parties when it was announced Trump won Georgia, a state that he lost by just under 12,000 votes in 2020.

That was a stark contrast with Democratic supporters, who could only bury their faces in their hands as Trump continued to gain ground in states that President Joe Biden won four years before.

