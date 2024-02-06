Paliyamma grieves on returning to her damaged house at a fishermen's colony hit by tsunami, in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Friday, Dec. 31, 2004. Paliyamma lost seven members of her family. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thais walk outside a Buddhist temple where more than 1,000 bodies have been gathered, near Takuapa, Thailand, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2004. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial shot taken from a helicopter shows villagers search for the missing along railroad tracks of a packed train that was swept off the tracks by waves at Telwatte, about 100 kilometers (63 miles) south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 29, 2004. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Acehnese woman clings to floating debris while being swept by a tsunami Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004 in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province in northwest Indonesia. A man tried to rescue her but both victims were swept by the current and died as witnessed by the photographer. (AP Photo/Frans Dellian, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial view of Phi Phi island in Krabi province, southern Thailand Friday, Dec. 31, 2004. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers, searching for bodies remaining unburied in Mullaitivu following Sunday's tsunami which completely destroyed the village, walk away from a fire which they started to burn the bodies of two victims Friday, Dec. 31, 2004. (AP Photo/Ed Wray, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Karl Nilsson of Lulo, Sweden, poses with a sign saying his parents and brothers are missing, in this Dec. 28, 2004, in Phuket, Thailand. The young boys parents were swept out to sea Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, when the tsunami struck their beach hotel just north of Phuket, Thailand. (AP Photo/David Longstreath/FILE) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A family makes its way back home accross strewn debris at Nagappattinam, in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Friday Dec. 31, 2004. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tsunami victims at a relief camp reach for rice packets being distributed in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Friday, Dec. 31, 2004. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Buddhist Monks from the Asoke community of Bangkok, walk past damaged fishing boats in the tsunami destroyed village of Ban Nam Khem, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2005. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Twin girls hold towels to their faces to fend off the smell of decomposing bodies lying on streets in Hambantota, southern Sri Lanka Thursday Dec. 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Dalziel, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat passes by a damaged hotel, at Ton Sai Bay on Phi Phi Island, in Thailand, Dec. 28, 2004. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOLD- Rani Amma, 50, grieves for her family who died in the Dec. 26 tsunami, as she sits near a small temple she made at the spot where her home once stood, at Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005. Amma lost seven family members which include four granddaughters, one son, one daughter and one son-in-law. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tsunami victims wait for a airplane to be evacuated from Nicobar, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2004. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Survivors retrieve a cart from the rubble of the devastated commercial district of Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh, Friday, Dec. 31, 2004. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kusol Wetchakul offers prayers for the soul of his sister Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2004, at dawn along the beach near Khao Lak, Thailand. Wetchakul's sister was swept out to sea and believed drowned as she sold goods to tourists on the popular tourist beach just north of Phuket. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young tsunami victim's father cries along with other family members as he holds the body of his son at the hospital in Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec. 27, 2004. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sitting on a boat, a woman watches debris of destroyed homes being burned at the fishermen's village in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Monday Jan. 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Villagers walk with their belongings past two boats that were washed ashore by tidal waves at Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Dec. 28, 2004. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Refugee children try to catch relief goods tossed from an Australian military helicopter in a rice paddy in Lampaya, outskirts of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jan. 17, 2005. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A survivor rummages through the debris at the commercial area of Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province in northwest Indonesia, Dec. 31, 2004.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Rahmatullah Lampuuk Mosque stands intact after the 2004 tsunami hit the area in Lhoknga, near Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A street is littered with damaged vehicles and debris after the area was hit by tidal waves at Patong beach in Phuket, Thailand, Sunday December 26, 2004. (AP Photo/Karim Khamzin, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An unidentified woman cries after tidal waves destroyed her house on the coastal areas in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Destroyed houses are seen in this aerial view of the town of Meulaboh in Aceh province, Indonesia, which was flattened by tidal waves, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2005. (AP Photo/Dudi Anung, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOLD- An Acehnese man smokes a cigarette near a house on which a fishing boat landed after it was swept away by tsunami in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2005. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Islets are formed of what used to be part of Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province in northwest of Indonesia, as seen from a commercial plane on Thursday Dec. 30, 2004 following Sunday's earthquake-triggered tsunami. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young Tamil boy stops crying after receiving lunch from local aid workers at a makeshift refugee camp, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2005, in the village of Palai, just outside of Kilinochchi in north eastern Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An elephant which belongs to forest ministry removes debris Monday Jan. 10, 2005 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People who lost family members to the deadly tsunami, try to identify them from photos taken before their mass burial and later posted on boards to help families identify their dead, at Vailankanni, near Nagapattinam, India, Saturday Jan. 8, 2005. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jakfar, 41, looks at the destruction from the second floor of his house in Keudah village in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 7, 2005. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives of victims who were killed by Tsunami waves grieve at the site of a mass burial in Cuddalore, India, Monday, Dec. 27, 2004. (AP Photo/Gurinder San, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS