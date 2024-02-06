All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 20, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Same-sex couples in Thailand speak of happiness before marriage equality law takes effect

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law on Sept. 24, after it was endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

SAKCHAI LALIT, Associated Press
Jakrapob Penkair, right, 57, former Prime Minister's Office minister, and Supraipon Chuaychoo, 44, tourism business owner, sit for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Jakrapob Penkair, right, 57, former Prime Minister's Office minister, and Supraipon Chuaychoo, 44, tourism business owner, sit for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pitee Chuchomchuen, 39, designer, left, and Prorawin Battemdee, 40, public relations officer, pose for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Pitee Chuchomchuen, 39, designer, left, and Prorawin Battemdee, 40, public relations officer, pose for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juthatip Suttiwong, 24, chef, left, and Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh, 38, real estate owner, pose for a portrait in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Juthatip Suttiwong, 24, chef, left, and Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh, 38, real estate owner, pose for a portrait in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chantamas Hemapanpairo, 52, business owner, and Sirada Thongchua, 38, teacher, pose for a portrait in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Chantamas Hemapanpairo, 52, business owner, and Sirada Thongchua, 38, teacher, pose for a portrait in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Patherine Khunnares, 37, web designer, left, and Vivian Chullamon, 36, researcher, stand for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Patherine Khunnares, 37, web designer, left, and Vivian Chullamon, 36, researcher, stand for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nutanong sopon, 43, left, and Jutarat chuenpae, 37, both business owners, hold hands and jump for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Nutanong sopon, 43, left, and Jutarat chuenpae, 37, both business owners, hold hands and jump for a photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Panuwat Srisawat, 35, hair creative, left, and Kritsanai Promsiriruk, 62, actor, stand for a portrait in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Panuwat Srisawat, 35, hair creative, left, and Kritsanai Promsiriruk, 62, actor, stand for a portrait in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law on Sept. 24, after it was endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register marriages this week when it takes effect on Thursday, making Thailand the third place to do so in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal.

Thailand has a reputation for acceptance and inclusivity, but has struggled for decades to pass a marriage equality law. Thai society has broadly conservative values, and members of the LGBTQ+ community say they face discrimination in everyday life.

The government led by the Pheu Thai party has made marriage equality one of its main goals. It had a major presence at the annual Bangkok Pride parade in June, in which thousands of people celebrated in one of Bangkok’s busiest commercial districts.

A grand celebration is planned in central Bangkok to facilitate hundreds of same-sex couples who plan to register their marriages on the very first day.

The Associated Press spoke with seven same-sex couples, days before the law comes into effect:

Jakrapob Penkair, 57, former Prime Minister’s Office minister, and Supraipon Chuaychoo, 44, tourism business owner

“This law doesn’t only equate life. It is life! At long last, Thailand’s society accepts the legality of all marriages in our land, regardless of sexual orientations. With that one sentence, lost or wasted lives have been rescued. Spirits restored. The whole country is better off.” — Jakrapob Penkair

Prorawin Battemdee, 40, public relations officer, and Pitee Chuchomchuen, 39, designer

“The marriage equality law will bring about a multitude of positive outcomes, especially by providing greater security and legal assurances for our relationships, including better access to health care and other protections. I’m truly happy this day has finally become a reality,” — Prorawin Battemdee

Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh, 38, real estate owner, and Juthatip Suttiwong, 24, chef

“The enforcement of the marriage equality law is proof that regardless of our gender, we all share the same basic human rights in every aspect under Thai law. It also paves the way for other countries in Asia, highlighting the importance of recognizing each other’s human values and enabling everyone to live.” — Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chantamas Hemapanpairo, 52, business owner, and Sirada Thongchua, 38, teacher

“This law will grant both of us the right to take care of each other, legally sign consent for the other’s medical treatment, and provide each other with lifelong security. When one of us dies, the law will ensure that our bond is recognized and protected.” — Chantamas Hemapanpairo

Patherine Khunnares, 37, web designer, and Vivian Chullamon, 36, researcher

"We’re quite fortunate. We have a supportive social circle, friends, and family who accept us for who we are and accept the person we love. Marriage, it seems, isn’t everything that fulfils us emotionally. “However, ultimately, we believe that as two human beings, we should be granted the same basic legal rights as heterosexual couples. We are a complete family in spirit, but legal recognition would alleviate our future anxieties. In the end, we aren’t asking for anything special — we just want a simple, happy family life.” — Patherine Khunnares

Jutarat Chuenpae, 37, business owner, and Nutanong Sopon, 43, business owner

"Before the marriage equality law takes effect, I personally felt that I could only use the word ‘partner.’ But from now on, it’s a ‘family.’ — Jutarat Chuenpae

Panuwat Srisawat, 35, Hairstylist, and Kritsanai Promsiriruk, 62, actor

“The marriage equality law allows everyone’s lives to complete each other without any further discrimination.” — Panuwat Srisawat

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 20
Josh Allen scores 2 TDs, Bills force 3 turnovers to beat Rav...
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Epiphany
WorldJan. 20
Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas frees 3...
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump pledges a series of Day 1 executive actions to end 'four long years of American decline'
WorldJan. 20
Trump pledges a series of Day 1 executive actions to end 'four long years of American decline'
Novak Djokovic won't speak to the Australian Open's local TV network without an apology
WorldJan. 20
Novak Djokovic won't speak to the Australian Open's local TV network without an apology
Barkley runs for 78 and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles beat Rams 28-22 to head to NFC title game
WorldJan. 19
Barkley runs for 78 and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles beat Rams 28-22 to head to NFC title game
Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds and heightened wildfire risk
WorldJan. 19
Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds and heightened wildfire risk
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Arlington National Cemetery
WorldJan. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Arlington National Cemetery
Jingle jangle: Draft lyrics to 'Mr. Tambourine Man' sell for $508K at US auction
WorldJan. 19
Jingle jangle: Draft lyrics to 'Mr. Tambourine Man' sell for $508K at US auction
Immigrants in Chicago and other US cities brace for expected Trump deportation arrests
WorldJan. 19
Immigrants in Chicago and other US cities brace for expected Trump deportation arrests
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Palestinians Gaza
WorldJan. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Palestinians Gaza
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy