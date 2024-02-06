All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 29, 2024

AP PHOTOS: River and air pollution in India's capital pose a severe health threat to residents

NEW DELHI (AP) — One of India’s most sacred rivers, the Yamuna in New Delhi, is

MANISH SWARUP, Associated Press
Worker warm themselves in front of a bonfire sitting on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foam floats, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Worker warm themselves in front of a bonfire sitting on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foam floats, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Birds fly over toxic foams floating in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Birds fly over toxic foams floating in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person prays on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foams float in the river, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A person prays on the banks of the river Yamuna as toxic foams float in the river, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A buffalo herder makes his flock cross river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A buffalo herder makes his flock cross river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An elderly woman changes her clothes after praying in the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
An elderly woman changes her clothes after praying in the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person carries sacred Ganges river water in a container as he walks across the bridge over the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A person carries sacred Ganges river water in a container as he walks across the bridge over the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman throws used prayer materials in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A woman throws used prayer materials in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jasraj, 70, takes bath on the banks of the the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Jasraj, 70, takes bath on the banks of the the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jasraj, 70, drinks water from the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Jasraj, 70, drinks water from the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker for the Delhi Jal or water board sits in his boat in the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A worker for the Delhi Jal or water board sits in his boat in the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman in traditional attire gets photographed in front of the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A woman in traditional attire gets photographed in front of the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board gets ready to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board gets ready to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker for the Delhi Jal or water board sprays chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A worker for the Delhi Jal or water board sprays chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board put up a cloth curtain to stop the flow of the toxic foams floating in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board put up a cloth curtain to stop the flow of the toxic foams floating in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Birds sit on the statues of Hindu deities recovered from the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Birds sit on the statues of Hindu deities recovered from the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Commuters pray from a bridge across the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Commuters pray from a bridge across the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person empties a bag of garbage in the the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A person empties a bag of garbage in the the river Yamuna filled with toxic foams in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toxic foam floats near the boat of the Delhi Jal or water board in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Toxic foam floats near the boat of the Delhi Jal or water board in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board engaged in cleaning the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board engaged in cleaning the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker for the Delhi Jal or water board moves his boat in circular pattern to cut the flow of toxic foams flowing in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A worker for the Delhi Jal or water board moves his boat in circular pattern to cut the flow of toxic foams flowing in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Workers for the Delhi Jal or water board spray chemical to clean the toxic foams in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — One of India’s most sacred rivers, the Yamuna in New Delhi, is covered with white toxic foam, with vast sections frothing as a result of pollutants discharged from industries around the city. The pollution poses a severe health threat to residents since the river provides more than half of the Indian capital's water.

New Delhi also has some of the world’s most polluted air every year, and the current festival season is exacerbating the situation. On Tuesday, the air-quality index deteriorated to “a very poor” reading of 273, 18 times more than the World Health Organization’s quality guidelines. The tiny PM 2.5 particulate matter can enter deep into the lungs and cause diseases.

Still, Hindu devotees have not given up their religious practices at the Yamuna. On Tuesday morning, a young couple was among a group that visited the river bank, had a dip, and then left.

Jasraj, a 70-year-old retired government clerk, said he has been visiting the river for a bathing ritual since 1980.

"I worship the river as a mother, and there is no question of its being clean or dirty. It's dirty on the surface but clean below the top," said Jasraj, who uses one name.

Imran Khan, a student, said one can't breathe properly in Delhi's polluted air.

"People are here for jogging, and they are facing problems, too. Our environment should be cleaner," he said.

Shishupal Kumar, a contract worker, said people visit the river from far-off places to perform religious rituals.

"The river has become completely dirty. It is full of chemicals. It looks like snowfall has happened here, like it happens on mountains," Kumar said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 1,376-kilometer (855-mile) Yamuna is one of the holiest rivers for Hindus. It is also among the most polluted in the world. Dangerously unhealthy waterways are a concern for many, especially with pollution expected to worsen during the upcoming Chhath Puja, a Hindu festival.

The river has become dirtier over the years as sewage, farm pesticides and industrial effluents flow into the waterway despite laws against polluting and authorities setting up dozens of sewage treatment plants.

The New Delhi government said officials were using defoamers to tackle the problem. Authorities have deployed dozens of motorboats to disperse the toxic foam and erected bamboo barricades to keep people away from the river banks.

The officials worry that thousands of Hindu devotees next month will stand knee-deep in its frothy, toxic waters, sometimes even immersing themselves in a holy dip to mark Chhath Puja.

Winters, in particular, have become a time of health woes in India’s capital, which is home to more than 20 million people. The city during winter is covered with a toxic haze that obscures the sky. Pollution levels soar as millions of Hindus celebrate “Diwali,” the festival of light, amid emissions from massive firecrackers. Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday.

Farmers in neighboring agricultural regions also set fire to their land after harvests to clear it for the next crop season.

India's Supreme Court earlier this month slammed northern Indian states for not taking stricter action against people burning crop residues ahead of the winter season and aggravating the region's air pollution.

Authorities each year shut construction sites, restrict diesel-run vehicles and deploy water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control the haze and smog enveloping the skyline of the capital region.

___

Videojournalist Piyush Nagpal contributed to this report from New Delhi.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy