All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 14, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Returning Palestinians try to make their shattered houses homes again

JABALIYA, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Nassar family managed to assemble a semblance of their home’s old living room. A sofa and some chairs survived, along with a small table they can gather around to eat. The room’s wall had been almost entirely blown away, so they hung sheets over the gaping hole, hiding the mound of wreckage outside.

ABDEL-KAREEM HANA, Associated Press
Hanan Okal, 22, prepares breakfast for her children inside a classroom in the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School, which displaced people use as a shelter, in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Hanan Okal, 22, prepares breakfast for her children inside a classroom in the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School, which displaced people use as a shelter, in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destroyed walls expose the devastation outside the Odeh house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Destroyed walls expose the devastation outside the Odeh house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Qasim Al-Najjar, 4, stands inside a classroom in the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School which displaced people use as shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Qasim Al-Najjar, 4, stands inside a classroom in the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School which displaced people use as shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The damaged Odeh house stands amid the devastation in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The damaged Odeh house stands amid the devastation in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aid boxes and packaged food are lined up on shelves in the Nassar family house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Aid boxes and packaged food are lined up on shelves in the Nassar family house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Khadra Abu Libda, 59, burns wood to cook food inside a room in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The family didn’t know who spray painted "Hamas" on the wall, or whether the house was used by fighters during the battles. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Khadra Abu Libda, 59, burns wood to cook food inside a room in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The family didn’t know who spray painted "Hamas" on the wall, or whether the house was used by fighters during the battles. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yousef Odeh, 27, connects a wire to a battery to light up his house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Yousef Odeh, 27, connects a wire to a battery to light up his house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red fabric is draped over a destroyed wall in the Mossa family home in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Red fabric is draped over a destroyed wall in the Mossa family home in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mariam Odeh uses a ladder to exit through a window of her house, which was damaged during the Israeli military's air and ground operation against Hamas, in the devastated Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Mariam Odeh uses a ladder to exit through a window of her house, which was damaged during the Israeli military's air and ground operation against Hamas, in the devastated Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Devastation around the Saleh family home is seen through destroyed walls in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Feb. 5 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Devastation around the Saleh family home is seen through destroyed walls in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Feb. 5 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mariam Odeh speaks with her husband, Ahmed Odeh, sitting next to a small fire to warm himself in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Mariam Odeh speaks with her husband, Ahmed Odeh, sitting next to a small fire to warm himself in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Khalid Nassar uses an open fire to cook noodles for his grandchildren inside his damaged house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Khalid Nassar uses an open fire to cook noodles for his grandchildren inside his damaged house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Khalid Nassar collects cardboard to burn so he can cook for his grandchildren in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Nassar didn’t know who spray painted "Hamas" on the wall, or whether the house was used by fighters during the battles. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Khalid Nassar collects cardboard to burn so he can cook for his grandchildren in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Nassar didn’t know who spray painted "Hamas" on the wall, or whether the house was used by fighters during the battles. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hanan Okal, 22, prepares tea for her children using an open fire inside a classroom at the Jabaliya Preparatory Girls School in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Hanan Okal, 22, prepares tea for her children using an open fire inside a classroom at the Jabaliya Preparatory Girls School in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destruction outside is seen from a damaged bedroom of the Nassar family home in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Destruction outside is seen from a damaged bedroom of the Nassar family home in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Youssef Issa, 21, uses fabric to cover a hole in a destroyed wall in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Youssef Issa, 21, uses fabric to cover a hole in a destroyed wall in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hanan Okal, 22, feeds her children, Abdul Rahman Al-Najjar, 2, and Qasim Al-Najjar, 4, in a classroom inside the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School which displaced people use as a shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Hanan Okal, 22, feeds her children, Abdul Rahman Al-Najjar, 2, and Qasim Al-Najjar, 4, in a classroom inside the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School which displaced people use as a shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Khalid Nassar, 61, sits with his wife, Khadra Abu Libda, 59, and his grandchildren for lunch, with fabric covering the hole in a wall of their destroyed house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Khalid Nassar, 61, sits with his wife, Khadra Abu Libda, 59, and his grandchildren for lunch, with fabric covering the hole in a wall of their destroyed house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clothes hang to dry outside a destroyed room belonging to the Nassar family in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Clothes hang to dry outside a destroyed room belonging to the Nassar family in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nylon covers holes in the destroyed walls of the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School which displaced people are using as shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Nylon covers holes in the destroyed walls of the Jabaliya Girls Preparatory School which displaced people are using as shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JABALIYA, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Nassar family managed to assemble a semblance of their home’s old living room. A sofa and some chairs survived, along with a small table they can gather around to eat. The room’s wall had been almost entirely blown away, so they hung sheets over the gaping hole, hiding the mound of wreckage outside.

Buried somewhere under that rubble, Khalid Nassar knows, is the body of his son Mahmoud. It has lain there unretrievable for the past four months since he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

This has been the struggle for displaced Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza under the nearly month-old ceasefire: To re-create some bit of normal lives amid the death and destruction left by 16 months of Israeli bombardment and ground offensives against Hamas fighters.

Finding ways to settle in

Coming home after months — or more than a year — of living in tents or other shelters, families have no means to do any serious rebuilding. So they find little ways to settle in.

Apartment buildings that were reduced to hollowed-out skeletons have been draped with colorful bed linens serving as walls — as if the houses have been turned inside-out. Families dig chunks of concrete and mangled metal out of the interior to make them semi-habitable. Rooms look like fragmented movie sets, with furniture arranged in any intact corner, while the remaining walls are shattered.

The Nassars fled their home in Jabaliya refugee camp early last year, moving around northern Gaza. Khalid Nassar's son Mahmoud was killed in October when he tried to go back home to retrieve some clothes in the neighboring building, which they also owned, and a strike hit it, Nassar said. His daughter was also killed in a separate airstrike on her home in Jabaliya, where her body too remains buried under rubble.

The family returned in January, as soon as Israeli troops withdrew from Jabaliya, which had been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting of the war in the previous four months.

They found the top floor of their three-story building was wiped away. One of Nassar’s sons settled with his wife and kids on the second floor. The 61-year-old Nassar, his wife Khadra Abu Libda, 59, and the five children of another son, who was imprisoned by Israel, moved into what remains of the ground floor.

Miraculously, their living room furniture remained. Other rooms were trashed, littered with debris. In one room, someone had spray painted “Hamas” on the wall – Nassar said he didn’t know who did it or whether the house was used by fighters during the battles.

For water, they have to walk 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to wait in line for hours at a well – when the pump there is working. For food, they have collected some humanitarian aid supplies, some bread, and a green called “khobeiza” in Arabic that grows in empty lots.

But the wreckage next door where his son is buried haunts Nassar. “Every minute I think about how to get my son out from under the rubble,” he said. “I can’t describe the torment so long as my son is not properly buried.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said he digs every day, but the only tool he has is a shovel, so he can’t lift the large slabs of concrete. “This morning, I was digging and searching, but I found nothing but some papers and clothes,” he said.

After the ceasefire in January, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flooded back to homes across Gaza that they had fled. Not everyone has been able to return. Hanan Okal said her family’s building in Jabaliya was flattened. So they are staying in the nearby school-turned-shelter where they have been taking refuge.

Nearby in Jabaliya, the Odeh family returned to find their building's ground floor gutted. They had to set up a ladder to climb in and out of the second floor, where Yousef and his brother Mohammed Oudeh settled in with their families.

Their parents, Ahmed and Mariam, stay in a tent of wood and plastic sheets outside. The shell of their building does no better than the tent to protect from the cold, they said.

With the surrounding neighborhood flattened, there’s nothing to shield them from the cold February wind. At one point, the wind blew away and tore the sheets they had set up in the holes in the walls. So they scrounged for new sheets and blankets among the rubble of other houses.

Ready for the family's return

Youssef Issa returned to his family home in Jabaliya to prepare it ahead of his parents and siblings, who remain in their shelter in central Gaza.

He found it in relatively good shape. It was partially damaged by nearby collapsed buildings, but apparently, it was used by Israeli troops as a position at some point in the fighting, so it wasn’t bombarded. Issa said he, his cousin and his friends swept out the debris and spent ammunition casings.

Like many houses, his had been scavenged and looted for anything of value. Clothes, blankets and any food left behind was taken. But his flat-screen TV was not touched: Without electricity, it was useless to steal it.

But Issa was able to reassemble an almost cozy-looking sitting room. The family’s plush purple sofa was still intact. He draped thick red fabric over the hole in the wall behind it. And he arranged the cushions on the sofa just right – ready for his family’s return.

____

AP correspondent Lee Keath in Cairo contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 14
Where US adults think the government is spending too much, a...
WorldFeb. 14
Pope Francis hospitalized to treat bronchitis and perform ot...
WorldFeb. 14
Vance will meet Zelenskyy amid concerns about US-Russia talk...
WorldFeb. 14
Prosecutors see an Islamic extremist motive in the Munich ca...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Guarded optimism in India as Trump and Modi outline plans to deepen defense partnership
WorldFeb. 14
Guarded optimism in India as Trump and Modi outline plans to deepen defense partnership
Southern California hit by destructive debris flows caused by heavy rains
WorldFeb. 14
Southern California hit by destructive debris flows caused by heavy rains
Russia denies Ukrainian claim it struck Chernobyl reactor shell as radiation levels remain normal
WorldFeb. 14
Russia denies Ukrainian claim it struck Chernobyl reactor shell as radiation levels remain normal
Takeaways from Modi, Trump meeting: Cooperation on trade and defense — plus some mutual praise
WorldFeb. 14
Takeaways from Modi, Trump meeting: Cooperation on trade and defense — plus some mutual praise
Can suspending a cage-free egg law solve the soaring price problem? Nevada takes a crack at it
WorldFeb. 14
Can suspending a cage-free egg law solve the soaring price problem? Nevada takes a crack at it
Trump calls India's Modi a 'great friend' but warns of higher U.S. tariffs on Indian goods
WorldFeb. 14
Trump calls India's Modi a 'great friend' but warns of higher U.S. tariffs on Indian goods
Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, who stepped down in the wake of Whitewater, dies at 81
WorldFeb. 14
Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, who stepped down in the wake of Whitewater, dies at 81
Texas judge fines New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas
WorldFeb. 14
Texas judge fines New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy