JABALIYA, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Nassar family managed to assemble a semblance of their home’s old living room. A sofa and some chairs survived, along with a small table they can gather around to eat. The room’s wall had been almost entirely blown away, so they hung sheets over the gaping hole, hiding the mound of wreckage outside.

Buried somewhere under that rubble, Khalid Nassar knows, is the body of his son Mahmoud. It has lain there unretrievable for the past four months since he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

This has been the struggle for displaced Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza under the nearly month-old ceasefire: To re-create some bit of normal lives amid the death and destruction left by 16 months of Israeli bombardment and ground offensives against Hamas fighters.

Finding ways to settle in

Coming home after months — or more than a year — of living in tents or other shelters, families have no means to do any serious rebuilding. So they find little ways to settle in.

Apartment buildings that were reduced to hollowed-out skeletons have been draped with colorful bed linens serving as walls — as if the houses have been turned inside-out. Families dig chunks of concrete and mangled metal out of the interior to make them semi-habitable. Rooms look like fragmented movie sets, with furniture arranged in any intact corner, while the remaining walls are shattered.

The Nassars fled their home in Jabaliya refugee camp early last year, moving around northern Gaza. Khalid Nassar's son Mahmoud was killed in October when he tried to go back home to retrieve some clothes in the neighboring building, which they also owned, and a strike hit it, Nassar said. His daughter was also killed in a separate airstrike on her home in Jabaliya, where her body too remains buried under rubble.

The family returned in January, as soon as Israeli troops withdrew from Jabaliya, which had been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting of the war in the previous four months.

They found the top floor of their three-story building was wiped away. One of Nassar’s sons settled with his wife and kids on the second floor. The 61-year-old Nassar, his wife Khadra Abu Libda, 59, and the five children of another son, who was imprisoned by Israel, moved into what remains of the ground floor.

Miraculously, their living room furniture remained. Other rooms were trashed, littered with debris. In one room, someone had spray painted “Hamas” on the wall – Nassar said he didn’t know who did it or whether the house was used by fighters during the battles.

For water, they have to walk 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to wait in line for hours at a well – when the pump there is working. For food, they have collected some humanitarian aid supplies, some bread, and a green called “khobeiza” in Arabic that grows in empty lots.

But the wreckage next door where his son is buried haunts Nassar. “Every minute I think about how to get my son out from under the rubble,” he said. “I can’t describe the torment so long as my son is not properly buried.”