All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 27, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Portraits of former Syrian rebels now soldiers

Former Syrian rebels who now serve as part of the new Syrian government's armed forces posed for photo portraits with their weapons Friday.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A member of the new armed forces, former rebel who took part in the overthrow of Bashar Assad's government and now serves in the new Syrian government, poses for a picture as he stands at a square before a military parade in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Syrian rebels who now serve as part of the new Syrian government's armed forces posed for photo portraits with their weapons Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The soldiers, who took part in the overthrow of former president Bashar Assad’s government, were gathered together to wait for a military parade to begin in the central square of the capital Damascus.

Syria’s transition has been surprisingly smooth but it’s only been a few weeks since Assad fled the country and his administration and forces melted away. The insurgents who ousted Assad are rooted in fundamentalist Islamist ideology, and though they have vowed to create a pluralist system, it isn’t clear how or whether they plan to share power.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 27
Sinkhole in New Jersey keeps I-80 closed after a section col...
WorldDec. 27
An online debate over foreign workers in tech shows tensions...
WorldDec. 27
A 9th telecoms firm has been hit by a massive Chinese espion...
WorldDec. 27
Maryland sues maker of Gore-Tex over pollution from toxic 'f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record
WorldDec. 27
Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record
Court rules Georgia lawmakers can subpoena Fani Willis for information related to her Trump case
WorldDec. 27
Court rules Georgia lawmakers can subpoena Fani Willis for information related to her Trump case
Customs agents seize 22,000 fake Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers shipped from Israel
WorldDec. 27
Customs agents seize 22,000 fake Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers shipped from Israel
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Fighters Portraits
WorldDec. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Fighters Portraits
US homelessness up 18% as affordable housing remains out of reach for many people
WorldDec. 27
US homelessness up 18% as affordable housing remains out of reach for many people
2 Florida tourist spots halt drones in shows following a separate accident that injured a boy
WorldDec. 27
2 Florida tourist spots halt drones in shows following a separate accident that injured a boy
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
WorldDec. 27
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
One owl rescued by a Minnesota woman is euthanized; efforts to save the other continue
WorldDec. 27
One owl rescued by a Minnesota woman is euthanized; efforts to save the other continue
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy