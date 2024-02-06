All sections
WorldNovember 15, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Once-traditional camel trading fair in India transformed into tourist attraction

DEEPAK SHARMA and ASHWINI BHATIA, Associated Press
Camel herders bring their animals to a water tank at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A camel sits silhouetted against a brightly lit Ferris wheel at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A herder brings his camels back from grazing at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Herders rest with their camels after arriving for a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Villagers arrive to take a dip in the Pushkar lake, considered sacred by Hindus, during a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Villagers arrive to take a dip in the Pushkar lake, considered sacred by Hindus, during a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A child plays a string instrument as his companions carry water containers on their heads as they enact a scene from rural life during a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A herder makes a mixture of hay and grains to feed his camels at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A handler makes a horse stand on its hind legs on a traditional bedstead in a show of skill at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A woman tends to a camel at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A barber trims the hair of a camel at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A camel herder negotiates with a buyer at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A tourist takes a selfie with a group of men participating in a moustache competition during a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Tourists participate in a turban-tying competition during a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A group of camels feed on hay from a cart as their herders get ready to leave after attending a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A buyer negotiates the price of a camel with a herder at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A buyer examines the teeth of a camel before deciding at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Herders wait with their camels for prospective buyers at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Herders sit next to their camels as they wait for prospective buyers at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A herder prepares to leave with his camels after attending a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A herder brings his camels back from grazing at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
A herder takes his camels for grazing at a camel fair in Pushkar, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
It’s early morning in Pushkar, a city at the edge of the Thar desert in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, and a herd of about a dozen camels led by two men is returning, raising a golden sand cloud.

The camels had been out grazing in the night at the foothills of the ancient Aravali mountain range, and their handlers spent the night out in the open.

For the next two hours or so, when the heat is still bearable, prospective buyers will look for bargains among hundreds of camels that have been brought to be sold by herders and farmers from surrounding districts.

Many camels wear necklaces made with a string of small round bells and have brightly colored plastic flowers on their snouts and heads. Specialized barbers walk around trimming camel hair for a fee to make them look more attractive to buyers.

Some herders have walked with their animals for two weeks or more on paved roads and scrub land to reach the annual fair.

Camels were once the most important animals used for transportation in the desert. Even though paved roads and vehicles have made them largely irrelevant, they are still being used in some remote parts of the state.

Hitched to a wooden cart, they can be seen transporting people and construction materials. Some are still in use by farmers selling fresh vegetable produce to townsfolk. Herders supplement their diet with camel milk, make blankets with camel hair and use camel dung as cooking fuel.

Even though fewer camels are being traded now, the state government has worked to turn the fair into a big tourist attraction. On the large sandy plain where the fair is held, large Ferris wheels are installed and dozens of stalls are set up to sell local handicrafts. Men with impressive moustaches compete for a prize, and tourists are encouraged to take selfies with them.

Children wear traditional costumes, play string instruments and carry on their heads replicas of vessels used by women to fetch water as they enact rural scenes and mingle with the crowd presenting live tableaux.

Everything is carefully choreographed for the tourists.

Thousands of tourists from around the world now enjoy camel rides, watch cultural shows, and get to participate in rural sports contests and play a game of cricket watched by a bustling crowd.

Hindu devotees visiting the fair can take a dip in the holy Pushkar Lake, situated about 2 kilometers (1¼ miles) from the site of the fair and visit a number of old temples dotting the city of Pushkar.

