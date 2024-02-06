PUSHKAR, India (AP) — ++++ FOR MOVEMENT ON FRIDAY, NOV. 15, AT 0200 GMT. Frank G. edited. Yan prepping photos. ++++

It’s early morning in Pushkar, a city at the edge of the Thar desert in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, and a herd of about a dozen camels led by two men is returning, raising a golden sand cloud.

The camels had been out grazing in the night at the foothills of the ancient Aravali mountain range, and their handlers spent the night out in the open.

For the next two hours or so, when the heat is still bearable, prospective buyers will look for bargains among hundreds of camels that have been brought to be sold by herders and farmers from surrounding districts.

Many camels wear necklaces made with a string of small round bells and have brightly colored plastic flowers on their snouts and heads. Specialized barbers walk around trimming camel hair for a fee to make them look more attractive to buyers.

Some herders have walked with their animals for two weeks or more on paved roads and scrub land to reach the annual fair.