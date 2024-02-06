All sections
WorldJanuary 30, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Move over peanuts, pistachio is the latest trend for Hong Kong New Year treats

CHAN LONG HEI and ALICE FUNG, Associated Press
Customers wait in line outside Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Customers wait in line outside Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ng Kwan-ping, founder and owner of Kwan Hong Bakery, transfers a tray of pistachios in the kitchen of the bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Ng Kwan-ping, founder and owner of Kwan Hong Bakery, transfers a tray of pistachios in the kitchen of the bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff members prepare pistachio crispy pastry dumplings in the kitchen of a bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Staff members prepare pistachio crispy pastry dumplings in the kitchen of a bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A staff member conducts a quality check on roasted pistachios in the kitchen of Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A staff member conducts a quality check on roasted pistachios in the kitchen of Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff members prepare pistachio crispy pastry dumplings in the kitchen of Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Staff members prepare pistachio crispy pastry dumplings in the kitchen of Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cat owned by Kwan Hong Bakery is seen in the kitchen of the bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A cat owned by Kwan Hong Bakery is seen in the kitchen of the bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff members prepare pistachio crispy pastry dumplings in the kitchen of Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Staff members prepare pistachio crispy pastry dumplings in the kitchen of Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff members pack pistachio crispy pastry dumplings at a bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Staff members pack pistachio crispy pastry dumplings at a bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers wait outside Kwan Hong Bakery to purchase New Year food in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Customers wait outside Kwan Hong Bakery to purchase New Year food in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers enjoy pistachio crispy pastry dumplings outside Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Customers enjoy pistachio crispy pastry dumplings outside Kwan Hong Bakery in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong culinary institution is acknowledging that changing times bring changing tastes and has found a hit in adding American pistachios to the range of flavors in its famed dumplings.

The Kwan Hong Bakery last year began offering the new flavor alongside the traditional peanut and red bean fillings that are the heart of the sweet, deep-fried pastry, which is hand-filled and folded like the wide range of sweet and savory dumplings known in the local dialect as “kok zai.”

Demand is especially strong around the Lunar New Year, which fell on Wednesday, with long lines outside the 46-year-old family-owned business in the city’s Sham Shui Po district.

“We hope that bringing more new flavors to customers would bring in more business,” says Ho Yuet-yin, wife of the bakery’s founder.

The older generation still go for the traditional flavors, but “now the younger people are more picky and we think the pistachio is an excellent new flavor,” Ho says.

Walnuts and macadamia nuts were also considered but ultimately “pistachio is the one which works out well,” said Charles Ng, Kwan Hong’s manager.

